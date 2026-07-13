Maldives Immigration has confirmed that all nationalities, including Nigerians, qualify for a visa on arrival without needing pre-approval

Travellers must submit a Traveller Declaration through the IMUGA platform within 96 hours of their scheduled flight time

in this article, Legit.ng has compiled five requirements that Nigerians and other foreign nationals must satisfy before getting a visa-on-arrival

The Republic of Maldives grants tourist visas on arrival to travellers of all nationalities, including Nigerians, but applicants must meet five specific entry conditions before immigration clearance is granted.

According to information published on the official Maldives Immigration website, no pre-approval or embassy visit is required to obtain the visa, making the Indian Ocean archipelago one of the more accessible destinations for African travellers.

Maldives has shared some requirements travellers must satisfy for visa-on-arrival. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

However, failure to satisfy any of the five listed requirements at the point of arrival could result in denial of entry.

5 requirements for Maldives visa-on-arrival

1. The first condition relates to travel documents. A visitor's passport or travel document must contain a Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) and carry at least one month of remaining validity. Notably, the immigration authority also flags that passengers who have already extended the validity of their passports are not permitted to enter.

2. Second, travellers must present a complete travel itinerary. This includes a confirmed return ticket, proof of a prepaid hotel reservation, or documentation showing sufficient financial means; alternatively, a pre-approved visa sponsorship arrangement.

3. Third, visitors must demonstrate that they meet the entry requirements of any onward destination in their travel plan, covering both visa compliance and passport validity for those countries.

4. The fourth requirement involves a digital submission. All travellers are expected to complete a Traveller Declaration through the IMUGA platform before boarding, and this must be done within 96 hours of the scheduled departure time.

5. Finally, travellers arriving from countries where yellow fever is a risk must carry a valid Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate. Children under the age of one year are exempt from this particular condition.

The Maldives Immigration information was last updated on December 21, 2022. Prospective visitors are advised to consult the official immigration portal for any changes ahead of travel.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that streamer Peller had shared his observation about Maldives.

Visa-on-arrival: Maldives names African countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Maldives had published the names of five African countries eligible for a visa on arrival.

While there are several countries in Africa, the Maldives grants this special visa privilege to only five African countries.

Details on the Maldives visa policy website show that, apart from some countries in Africa, several countries in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and other regions are also entitled to this privilege.

Source: Legit.ng