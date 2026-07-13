Dangote Industries flagged a viral social media post falsely attributing a pro-Peter Obi statement to billionaire Aliko Dangote

The post, shared by an account called Mayor of Calabar, claimed Dangote said Obi could unlock Nigeria's fortunes and earn global recognition

Dangote Group stamped the circulating quote as fake news, warning the public against the misleading claim

The Dangote Group has dismissed as false a viral social media post claiming that its President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, made remarks endorsing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement shared on its official social media platforms on Sunday, July 12, the conglomerate described the circulating post as fake and urged members of the public to disregard it.

Dangote Group dismisses viral quote falsely linking Aliko Dangote to Peter Obi Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The statement, posted by an X account operating under the name Mayor of Calabar (@Uno_009), claimed Dangote had said:

"Peter Obi can bring out the fortunes of Nigeria and make people recognise us around the world. Both in Education, Health care and most especially prudence in governance."

The post accumulated over 246,000 views, 3,100 retweets, and 9,500 likes before the conglomerate responded.

Reacting to the claim, the Dangote Group stamped the purported statement with a bold "FAKE NEWS" label

Dangote's Name Used to Spread Misinformation

The viral post is the latest instance of a well-known public figure's identity being exploited to lend credibility to politically charged content online.

By attaching Dangote's name to a comment favouring a specific political figure, the post appeared designed to sway public opinion ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, in which Obi is widely expected to feature.

Dangote, the founder and chairman of Dangote Group, has not publicly endorsed any candidate in connection with the 2027 electoral cycle.

The company's swift rebuttal signals its intent to protect the billionaire's reputation from being weaponised in political discourse.

Nigerians are being urged to verify claims before sharing, particularly those that invoke the names of prominent business and political figures without credible sourcing.

Dangote Industries says viral statement praising Peter Obi never came from Aliko Dangote Photo: Peter ObI

Source: Facebook

Why Peter Obi?

Punch reports that Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election.

The former governor of Anambra State emerged as the party's flag bearer at a special national convention in Abuja after becoming the sole presidential aspirant following the close of nominations.

He accepted the party's nomination and pledged to lead a government focused on national renewal, security, and economic transformation.

Obi first contested Nigeria's presidency in 2023 as the Labour Party candidate, where he finished third in the official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His campaign galvanised millions of supporters, especially young Nigerians, through the "Obidient" movement, making him one of the country's most influential opposition figures.

Dangote opens up on his true wealth and why Forbes may be wrong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Africa's richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, has sparked fresh conversations about his enormous fortune after declaring that his actual net worth could be far higher than figures published by global wealth trackers.

In a street interview with entrepreneur James Dumoulin, founder of the School of Hard Knocks platform, Dangote revealed that a significant portion of his business empire remains privately held, making it difficult for outsiders to assess his wealth accurately.

When asked about the highest amount he had made in a single year, Dangote gave a striking response.

Source: Legit.ng