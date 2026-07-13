South Africa's government released an official condolence message following the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams

Adams had represented South Africa at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup before his passing on July 11

The football community was urged to keep Adams' family, friends and teammates in their thoughts

South Africa has paid tribute to Jayden Adams, the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who died on July 11, 2026, in a loss that has sent shockwaves through the country's football community.

An official condolence message was released on behalf of South Africa, acknowledging both Adams' character and his contribution to the sport.

South Africa mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams, honoring his talent and passion. Photo credit: GovernmentZa/x

Source: Twitter

"South Africa mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams. His talent, passion and contribution to South African football will be remembered and appreciated. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and teammates. May his soul rest in peace."

Adams featured at 2026 World Cup

Adams' death carries additional weight given that he had been part of South Africa's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is still underway. His participation in the tournament, one of football's most prestigious stages, underscored how much he had grown as a player and how central he had become to Bafana Bafana's plans.

The midfielder also featured prominently for Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the most decorated clubs on the African continent, where he had established himself as a key figure in midfield.

See the X post below:

Tributes pour in for the Sundowns Star

The official message called on the football community to extend support to those closest to Adams during what was described as a deeply difficult time. His family, teammates and friends were singled out as the primary recipients of the nation's grief.

Adams' death marks a significant blow to South African football at a moment when the national side had been capturing public attention on the world stage.

World Cup memories shine as Adams’ presence on football’s biggest stage underscores his legacy. Photo credit: GovernmentZA/x

Source: Twitter

Reactions from people

Ndaba_2025: wrote

“If Government took man’s mental health seriously we couldn’t be here, we just passes man’s month but zero awareness from government. We have minister of woman but no minister of Man. Man will continue to die and government doesn’t care at all. Msunu yenu.”

@Ronako2ip also commented:

“He made the field look like a dance floor, now the world just lost its best rhythm.”

@randy_renzoo also wrote:

“May #Jayden compatriot’s soul rest in an eternal peace and God comfort his family, friends and our grieving nation during this difficult time. SANS will indeed raise from this ashes as they always do.”

Police open investigation into tragic death of Jayden Adams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Western Cape police have opened a formal inquest following the discovery of the body of South African international footballer Jayden Adams at a residential property in Schotschekloof, central Cape Town, at approximately 11am on Saturday, July 11.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a docket had been opened and that the circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old's death remained under investigation. No cause of death was disclosed.

Source: Legit.ng