South African footballer Jayden Adams died on Saturday, July 11, 2026, just two weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Less than 24 hours before his death, Adams reposted a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram in what became his final social media activity

FIFA, CAF, UEFA, SAFA, England, and Argentina were among the organisations that mourned Adams after news of his passing broke

South African midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just two weeks after playing for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sending shockwaves through the global football community.

Cape Town police confirmed they opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a residential property in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on the morning of Saturday, July 11, 2026.

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Adams had featured in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the World Cup, a tournament in which the nation advanced to the round of 32 before falling to co-hosts Canada. His performances earned him wide acclaim and fuelled expectations of a long career at the highest level.

Adams' final post before his death

Fewer than 24 hours before he passed away, Adams made what would turn out to be his last appearance on social media.

His girlfriend, Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, uploaded a photograph of the two of them together on social media on Friday, July 10, 2026.

According to Tuko Sports, Adams reposted the image to his own story the same day. By the following morning, he was gone.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, was among the first officials to respond publicly.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

World football mourns Adams

The outpouring of grief extended well beyond South Africa's borders. FIFA, CAF, UEFA, the South African Football Association, and the national football associations of England and Argentina were among the organisations that publicly mourned Adams following the announcement of his death.

His passing, coming so swiftly after a World Cup that many believed would mark the start of an even more distinguished chapter in his career, has left the football community struggling to come to terms with the loss of a player widely regarded as one of South Africa's most exciting prospects in a generation.

Police provide update on Jayden Adams' death

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted facts about the tragic death of Jayden Adams, a talented midfielder for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, following a sudden incident under investigation by Cape Town police.

Just weeks before his passing, Adams faced personal tragedy with the loss of his grandmother, leaving the football community to mourn the potential future of a rising star.

Source: Legit.ng