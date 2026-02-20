A political science student at the University of Ibadan (UI) has bagged a first-class honours degree and emerged as the best graduating student of his department

The fresh graduate recounted how he struggled to gain admission into the university, revealing that he stayed at home for six years after his secondary school education

He also wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times and had his O'Level examinations four times

Asiwaju Adebare Adeoti, a political science student, has graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Adeoti, who was the 62nd president of the Department of Political Science, bagged a first-class honours degree and was the best graduating student of his department.

How UI student struggled to gain admission

In a now-viral tweet on February 19, Adeoti revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times and also had his O'Level examinations four times.

He further said he waited six years for admission. Adeoti noted that his success is a product of overtime. He tweeted:

"Did UTME 5 Times.

"Did O'level four times.

"Spent 6 years at home before gaining admission.

"2026; I am now a first class graduate and best graduating student of my department.

"Success is not a product of overnight but a product of overtime. God be praised!"

Netizens celebrate University of Ibadan fresh graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fresh graduate's tweet below:

@SegunIge14 said:

"Congratulations!!! " The greatest glory is not in never falling but in every rising each time one falls."

@Dnoble_one said:

"No greatness without a story. This inspired me. Congratulations, my leader. Keep one excelling in all your endeavor."

@ProjectProofHQ said:

"What a journey! That’s not luck, that’s resilience. Success truly isn’t overnight... it’s built over time, through persistence and faith."

@FideCrypt said:

"You spent 6 years trying to get admission and 4 years to study political science. 10 years probably gone. Is not like d political science came with a guarantee job."

@OlugbueD said:

"Congratulations my boss, but I am only curious to know why you opt for political science considering rate at which opportunity in that field is very low."

@Dr_AbbyD said:

"Someone needed to see this today. If you are in your waiting season, keep going!"

@Bint_Dawodu said:

"Definition of *it's not how long but how well* Congratulations. Greater Heights, In Sha Allah."

@chiomaobinagwam said:

"@adebare_adeoti Congratulations. I'm glad you finally made it. Thank God you persevered."

