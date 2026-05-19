A video showed the moment Bishop David Oyedepo interacted with a lady filming him during a church event

The lady took to social media to share what the man of God did when he walked past her into the venue

Social media users reacted to the footage by sharing their thoughts on the cleric's light-hearted gesture

A video has surfaced online showing the moment Bishop David Oyedepo interacted with a lady who was recording him.

The founder of the Living Faith Church was arriving for the International Ministers Conference 2026 when the incident occurred.

A Nigerian lady shares what Bishop David Oyedepo did while filming him. Photo credit: @breakthroughadeleke/TikTok, David Oyedepo

Source: UGC

In the viral clip, the cleric smiled and playfully grabbed the camera stick belonging to the lady who stood by the walkway.

Lady reacts to Oyedepo's gesture

The lady, who uses the handle @breakthroughadeleke on TikTok, shared the video to show her excitement.

She noted that the encounter was the major highlight of her attendance at the church conference.

@breakthroughadeleke said:

"I was shocked when Papa collected my Gimbal I took that as my own IMPARTATION from God's servant... Even a prophet's joke can become a great blessing International Ministers Conference 2026 was a great blessing to me and this particular encounter is an highlight for me."

Reactions as lady records interaction with Papa

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

love for women said:

"He touched it with anointed hand. You're blessed."

DESIGN said:

"Congratulations baby girl, now you are launched to the realm of global recognition."

KILISHI IN WARRI said:

"The gimbal has been anointed to go global."

Watch the video below:

Pastor shares observation with Oyedepo's ark auditorium

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Emmanuel Iren toured Bishop David Oyedepo’s ongoing 100,000-capacity Ark Auditorium and shared how overwhelmed he felt after seeing the massive structure up close.

Source: Legit.ng