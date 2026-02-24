A University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate of the Department of Political Science has been honoured with an award and a letter of commendation from the vice chancellor for graduating with a first-class honours degree

The young man took to social media to celebrate the honours he received, and expressed gratitude to the university for recognising his service and integrity

According to him, the letter of commendation from the Office of the Vice Chancellor is the highest formal commendation an institution can confer on a student

Damilare Adeshola Ogundeji, a man who bagged a first-class honours degree in political science from the University of Ibadan (UI), has been honoured by his vice chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, with a letter of commendation and an award.

Sharing pictures from the event where he was honoured, Damilare, in a Facebook post, said that both honours were presented to him by the Deputy Dean of Students of UI.

UI first-class graduate reacts to award

Damilare explained that the letter of commendation is the highest formal commendation that an institution can confer on a student, adding that it is to honour service that went beyond obligation and created lasting value in the university community.

He expressed gratitude to the university for recognising his service and integrity, noting that the award and letter are reminders that consistency is important, responsibility counts and meaningful impact is always seen at the end of the day.

Damilare hopes that his recognition would encourage anyone serving quietly. He wrote on Facebook:

"Last week, I received an Award Plaque and a Letter of Commendation from the Office of the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, presented by the Deputy Dean of Students.

"This letter stands as the highest formal commendation an institution can confer on a student. It is reserved for service that transcends obligation and creates lasting value within the university community.

"I am profoundly grateful to the University of Ibadan for recognising service and integrity. This honour is a reminder that consistency matters, responsibility counts, and meaningful impact is always seen in the end.

"May this encourage anyone serving quietly. Purposeful service is never wasted."

People congratulate UI first-class graduate

Adebare Adeoti said:

"Congratulations Professor! The Only Undergraduate Professor that excelled beyond classroom and possessed the distinction of interpersonal relationship. Only God can reward you for your large heart and humility. Iwaju Iwaju ni Opa Ebiti n resi oooooo."

Oyewale Jamiu said:

"Congratulations to you my good friend, truly it was noted that no dedicated effort shall go to waste. You have put in the effort and earned a good mark for yourself. May the good Lord preserve you to enjoy the sweetness of your unwithering effort.

"Congratulations to you again Boss mhi."

Echeng Edom Mboto said:

"Congratulations course Rep.

"Greater height ahead. Stay blessed."

Emeka E. Okafor said:

"Congratulations, Demilare. Greater heights still."

Daniel Adéfoláhan Olábámbò Adéoyè said:

"Congratulations, Idolo.

"You're going farther than this."

Emeka E. Okafor said:

"Damilare, congratulations. This is a great accomplishment. Keep the flag flying so high. I remember years ago when I taught your class, SOC 105, you were one of the best. Once more, congratulations!"

