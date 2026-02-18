A Nigerian doctor lamented his poor income after 10 years in the medical profession, saying he struggled financially

He recounted how his old Honda Accord broke down in Abeokuta while young men in a Lexus mocked him

His post sparked mixed reactions as Nigerians debated economic challenges facing professionals in the country

A Nigerian medical doctor has stirred reactions online after sharing his struggles with his poor income despite being in the medical profession for over a decade.

The doctor, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as Dr Babatunde, disclosed that after 10 years in the medical profession, he has been unable to significantly improve his financial situation.

In his post, he reflected on a recent experience that showed how stagnant his income had been since he began working in the medical field, despite years and huge amounts of money spent as a student.

Nigerian doctor shares struggle

He shared a recent incident in Abeokuta in which his car, a 7th-generation Honda Accord (around 2003 - 2007), broke down in the hot sun.

According to him, some young men in a Lexus laughed at him while he stood in his work attire.

He added that the incident highlighted broader economic challenges faced by professionals in the country.

In his words:

"10 years as a Medical Doctor in Nigeria.

This is what I could afford.

On this particular day some young boys in a Lexus were laughing at me with my tie under the hot sun of Abeokuta.

There was no way on earth my salary and side hustle could get me another car.

We really need to fix Nigeria for Nigerians not just for a few."

Reactions to doctor's outcry on salary increment

The post quickly gained attention, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of the comments are below.

@Collinzosky wrote:

"The only thing I can tell you is to try and find a way to help yourself and your family, leave this fix naija matter for now."

@arsenalbabe_ commented:

"Your maintenance culture is poor, that all there is to it."

@Thugwarr wrote:

"Why would anyone buy Honda cars, 'legend of the leg pullers'"

@honchobenz commented:

"I still remember the exact moment realization hit me back in pharmacy school when I saw the kind of cars my lecturers drove to school. Na there my hustle start 200L. This country doesn’t deserve medical health professionals. Guy!"

@Dr_Livinstone said:

"Honestly, life in Nigeria as a professional is a mess if you're not from a well-to-do family or you're not a trust-fund baby. Nigeria has to work for all."

@prettydoc_ stated:

"Your own car fine...one time my husband was using plier to start his own...I look the thing one day burst laugh, en too follow me de laugh..but that laugh was a cry for help in disguise....God go help us comot here shaaa."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady sought advice online after receiving two internship offers in Lagos and Ondo, both paying the same salary.

