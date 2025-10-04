Kinse Shako Annastasia, the dismissed ex-reverend sister, has accused her erstwhile Catholic congregation of cooking up lies against her because she spoke the truth

In a recent statement released online, she exposed information about her aborted master's program that was not in the public domain

Annastasia claimed that a sister once slapped her and that she was abandoned in the hospital when she was hit by a bike

Days after losing her graduate assistant job at the Catholic University in Abuja, where she was doing her master's program, dismissed ex-reverend sister Kinse Shako Annastasia has called out her former Catholic congregation for telling lies against her.

Annastasia accused an unnamed reverend sister superior of telling lies to a bishop, claiming that she never permitted her to do her master's in Abuja.

The former reverend sister released a letter online to counter her superior's alleged lies as she narrated her untold ordeal while in the Catholic congregation.

Ex-reverend sister's unpleasant ordeals

In a Facebook post, Annastasia, who now calls herself a mad ex-sister, claimed that a former sister colleague slapped her twice.

She also accused her Catholic congregation of abandoning her in a pool of her own blood at the hospital when she was hit by a bike.

She further alleged that sisters in her erstwhile Catholic congregation were being told to lie, adding that the church is afraid of more evils being exposed. Her statement partly read:

"...Do you know that I received two hot slaps from a sister? Do you know that she lied to the Public that I was a Vocation directress? Do you know that as a community superior I was not the Community bursar and never maltreated my sisters?

"Do you know I was left alone in the pool of my own blood in the hospital when I was hit by a bike? Do you know that the sisters in my congregation are being told to lie and not talk about the truth? Do you know that they are afraid of more evils being exposed? What they are saying against me are lies from the devil..."

Annastasia claimed that all the church had been telling the public about her was lies, and pleaded to be connected to VeryDarkMan so she could tell her story.

She also wants online activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, to help her write to the Pope of the Catholic church so he could wade into the matter.

People react to ex-reverend sister's Facebook post

Màingeh Godric said:

"I will advise you to stay mute and work on your lifehood now that you are not a sister. This media will only give you depression."

Nneka Anyaegbu Kokelu said:

"Stay away from Social media for now because of your mental health and reputation. Seek for God's intervention and guidance in stead of all this explanations because it is only God that knows and searches the heart."

El-Hamza Usman said:

"May God strengthen you and protect you at this trying moment. However, note that silence is golden in some cases. So long as your hands are clean..."

Ofonmbuk Umoh said:

"Speak the truth at all times no matter who gets hurt...even if it means standing alone. The truth always prevails. I believe you sister. May God's Spirit grants you guidance in these trying times. Amen🙏🏽."

Comfort Lami Esthons said:

"Verydarkblackman May write to the Pope, but I felt nothing much will come out of it, because they will love to protect the integrity of the church. And before going to the Pope, the most senior Arch Bishop of Nigeria should listen to the case. The Lord is your strength 💪🏼🙏🏼 😘."

Edidiong Umoenoh said:

"Dear sister, do you know that God is preparing you for something greater? There’s really no need to drag this issue on social media. Instead, take a step back, seek God’s face, and pray for His direction. Ten VDMs won’t undo what has already been done, nor will they change the Catholic Church.

"Pray earnestly for God’s grace and guidance."

