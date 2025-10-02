Kinse Shako Annastasia, the former reverend sister dismissed by her Catholic congregation, has lost her job at the Catholic University in Abuja

The former reverend sister disclosed this on Facebook and appealed to netizens for financial support to tend to her health challenge and basic upkeep expenses

Her job loss came weeks after she announced her dismissal from her Catholic congregation following her Facebook posts exposing alleged ill practices of priests

The ex-reverend sister, Kinse Shako Annastasia, dismissed by the Congregation of Mother of Perpetual Help of the Archangels Sisters (MOPHAS) in Auchi, Edo State, has lost her job at the Catholic University in Abuja.

Annastasia stated this in a Facebook post on September 30.

Kinse Shako Annastasia has lost her university job after being dismissed by her Catholic congregation.

Annastasia said she was a master's student at Veritas University and was about to begin her thesis when she was dismissed by her Catholic congregation, a decision she termed unjust.

As a result of the dismissal, she lost her job as a graduate assistant at the Catholic University in Abuja.

She disclosed that she is currently managing a disc bulge in my lumbar spine through physiotherapy and medication and appealed to people for assistance to cover her medical bills and basic upkeep.

Her statement partly read:

"...My name is Annastasia Kinse. I was a Masters student at Veritas University, about to begin my thesis when I was unjustly dismissed from my religious congregation. As a result, I also lost my job as a Graduate Assistant at the Catholic University in Abuja.

"I am currently managing a disc bulge on my lumbar spine through physiotherapy and medication. The pain makes it difficult to sit, stand, or bend for long periods, which prevents me from working at this time.

"At this point, I humbly appeal for assistance to cover medical treatment, basic upkeep, and to support this transition into a more reflective and sustainable way of living."

Ex-reverend sister Kinse Shako Annastasia says she has lost her university job.

Mixed reactions trail dismissed reverend sister's appeal

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the reverend sister's appeal below:

Watpe Pewat said:

"This is what the social media does.

"You seek for assistance in turns out to a debate. No moderation no outcome.

"The church is an organised institution that has lives with scandals but always overcoming it through Christ Jesus who instituted it.

"The lesson is justice cannot be seek on social media."

Aladesiun Oluwatosin said:

"She knows the content of the dismissal and hence the quick removal of the apostasy post, if anyone wants to help, go ahead, the help started from the church which is the cash given to her after the dismissal. You can assist if God has blessed you too."

Lizzy Ebugosi said:

"You never see anything this is just the beginning, so you have all this sickness in your body still your congregation makes you mother general, the superior, where you have opportunity to take good care of yourself without questioning, shame to you."

Catherine Gyang said:

"What was unjust in your case? Were you train to go public domain and begin post things? What happened to your superiors? Have you ever report to them? Just ask God for mercy and those you wrong to also forgive you."

Mutuma Antony said:

"Are you sure you were not to be dismissed and you decided to turn the tables to cover the shame? Just wondering aloud because you might have taken the advantage of your dismissal notice and decided to turn the case the other way round. Who knows. Anyway you know the truth."

Dismissed reverend sister fears for her safety

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the dismissed reverend sister, Kinse Shako Annastasia, had raised an alarm over fears about her safety.

Annastasia, in a Facebook post, stated that should she suddenly go silent or if anything happens to her, people should know that the truth was documented.

She claimed that Catholic priests and a layman in a Catholic church had harassed her and appealed to netizens to tag those who can help her get justice.

