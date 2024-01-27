A lady who has a unique kind of beauty has attracted attention to herself after she posted a video that went viral on TikTok

The lady who is fair-skinned has so much natural hair on her face, and it extends from her forehead down to her cheeks

The video showing off her hairy face captured the attention of TikTok users, who referred to her as unique and blessed

A lady who is uniquely created has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a video showing her hairy face.

The video was shared by @enassaintmyckylov, and people who have seen it are fascinated by how hairy the lady is.

The lady's face looked hairy. Photo credit: TikTok/@enassaintmyckylov.

Source: TikTok

She has hair in most parts of her face, and it extends from her forehead down to her cheeks.

The beautiful lady also has side brows like a man and the hair on her forehead grew and joined the ones on her brows.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Many social media users took to the comment section to confess their fascination and admiration for the hairy lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a hairy lady

@Money is not expensive said:

"Are there people who are miraculous there? We didn't notice we saw a little monkey on the spot."

@Jhoulie said:

"I have a little one, on my neck is full of feathers. Now I put perfume on it. After a while, it sweats, and it smells like big black-headed ants."

@charly509102 commented:

"They say that it comes from the mouths of children. Do I have to be a child to tell you that I love you?"

@Rodrigue Mendome said:

"You are a divine beauty and you were born to shine, you are very special never forget it."

@Sagittarius reacted:

"I love you, even if I don't want to see the hair on your face."

Video of a hairy baby goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a newborn baby endowed with a hairy body from birth has stunned people who have seen its video on YouTube.

The baby was crying with its tiny voice, but the hair on its body quickly became the centre of attraction.

Many YouTube users who are baby lovers went to the comment section of the video to say how they admire the child.

Source: Legit.ng