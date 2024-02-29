A lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a video showcasing her hairy chest and legs

While sharing the video, the lady revealed how people body shame her because of how hairy her body was

However, she reiterated to everyone who cared to listen that she loved herself so much despite being criticised

A Nigerian lady with hair on her chest and legs has exhibited a high sense of confidence and love for herself.

The lady who revealed that people always body shame her because of her hairy looks said she doesn't care about being criticised.

Lady shows off hairy body Photo credit: @immadike/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady proudly flaunts hairy body

Taking to her official TikTok account @immadike, she showcased her hairy chest and legs in a video.

According to her, she desires not to be hairy in her next world due to the extreme body shaming she faced from people around her.

However, she expressed that she was still super proud of her body despite whatever people might say.

She captioned the video:

“Maybe in another world I won't be too hairy and get body-shamed. Just kidding, just kidding. I love my hairy skin so much.”

Reactions trail video of hairy lady

The video sparked lots of reaction from netizens in the comments section.

@lil Deralle said:

“Mama is not bad this is a good and best gift from God okay appreciate it.”

@mhiznita said:

“My dear you're so beautiful just the way you are, don't make any to make you feel less of yourself.”

Bliss pretty reacted:

“You are beautiful my love 9, can we be friends.”

Obitee said:

“Just go for regular waxing. Ur good to go.”

@mhizamaka44 reacted:

“Am hairy and anytime people see me they always touch the hairs on my leg nd say I love them they no born any body to bodyshame me.”

@its_johsef said/

“Abeg carry the hair come like that.”

Rosemary said:

“You can go for waxing you'll be fine.”

chimsybae412 said:

“Can I get some hair mama??”

IFECHUKWU OKONKWO said:

“You're beautiful Bby.”

Source: Legit.ng