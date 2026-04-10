A solar expert has shared his opinion about the use of solar freezers and sent a message to traders

He mentioned that the solar freezer should not be used for some specific businesses, which he also mentioned

The statement he made in the video caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to ask questions

A solar analyst with seven years of experience has issued a warning to two categories of business owners to avoid buying solar freezers, explaining why in a video.

The individual, in a viral video, visited a shop and showed off several freezers powered by solar energy.

Solar analyst shares warning on solar freezer use, gives reasons. Photo Source: Tiktok/solar_analyst

Source: TikTok

Man speaks about use of solar freezer

He explained that people in this type of business should not buy solar freezers.

He said:

“If you wan do something like this, don’t buy solar freezer, una no dey hear word. Customer wey listen to us, e go enjoy solar; the one wey dey do strong head no go enjoy.”

In another video, which has been attached to the article, @solar_analyst said that those selling ice blocks and minerals should stay away from using solar freezers.

He added:

“What I’m trying to say is this: if you’re planning to sell ice block or minerals, so that everything will be cold so that people will be coming to your place to buy, my brother, solar freezer is not for you.”

Solar expert warns traders against using solar freezer for some businesses. Photo Source: Tiktok/solar_analyst

Source: TikTok

He went on to explain in the TikTok video that he has about seven years of experience and said that the best solution for anyone who wants to sell minerals (soft drinks) or ice blocks is to buy an inverter freezer and install a solar system that will power it.

He continued:

“I’m talking from seven years of experience. If you want to be doing ice block production, it is better you buy inverter freezer and install a solar system that will power it or your own system to power it.”

According to @solar_analyst, he advised people not to use solar freezers for soft drinks and ice block businesses because the compressor cannot withstand it.

“The way people abuse solar freezer, the compressor of that freezer cannot withstand it. I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Reactions as man speaks about solar freezer

No Bad News said:

'I can’t understand you, what do mean,explain yourself for better understanding."

GOD1ST added:

"Know this and know peace; a non solar freezer ice your items faster than a solar or inverter freezer..... same goes with your AC."

Ilufemiloye wrote:

"What exactly is the rationale behind this video? Coz I can't understand what you mean."

Mummy Anike explained:

"Please how many batteries carry all these appliances?"

Oluwakemi Makinde added:

"Pls do you mean we can use our hold freezer for it.like me now I have this cocacola freezer and heir thermocool standing the heir thermocool is 1600."

TY and sons noted:

"A fridge of 350k will be selling for 800k just bcus of compressor,if you go to buy the compressor the difference is btw 3-5k too much profit."

Musa A Kanu shared:

"Solar freezer is the best my brother. do you know how many years I have been using solar freezer, just market ur business."

Chinonso George wrote:

"You are confusing many here … do you want people to buy solar freezer or not ?"

abbakatuka2 added:

"Please don't be sarcastic ..you will confuse people pls for the real message u want to pass."

Benin's best laser spa said:

"Solar freezer nor deh ice well the ice nor deh strong."

TY and sons added:

"Nothing like solar freezer or solar fridge the difference is the compressor DC and AC compressor am Technician just buy DC compressor and fixed."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian businesswoman has shared how she upgraded her solar power system because of constant blackouts in the country that affect her business. She owns a cake and pastries business and said the lack of stable electricity was making things difficult for her work.

Lady shows off new solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has made people talk online after she showed the solar generator she just bought because of a power outage and fear that the national grid may fail. She posted a video where she opened the box and showed the new device she bought for her home.

She said she bought it for about 850,000 naira, but she did not buy solar panels with it. When people asked her questions, she explained that it charges fast, lasts long, and can carry many home appliances.

Source: Legit.ng