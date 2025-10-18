"Forgive Me": Lady Begs Her Ex-Boyfriend in Viral Prank, Gets Emotional Reply, Their Chats Trend
- A Nigerian lady has gone public to show netizens how she pranked her former boyfriend into taking her back
- In the WhatsApp chats, she told her unsuspecting ex-lover to forgive her, and he gave a touching response
- Mixed reactions followed the chats between the ex-lovers, with some saying they were touched by the man's reply
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A lady, @olashubomi95, has generated a buzz online after showing how she pranked her former boyfriend.
In viral chats, she messaged him, begging him to take her back.
"I'm begging baby pls take me back," one of her texts read.
She further begged him to forgive her, stressing that it was all she desired. She sent other messages to him. Her texts appeared to be lyrics of a song.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
In his response, her unsuspecting former boyfriend lamented that he lacked the financial means to care for a girl. He wrote:
"Wish I had money to take care of a girl."
Internet users were divided over the lady's prank on her ex-lover. Some ladies argued that they could not try it due to the possible outcomes, while others were touched by her ex's reply.
Read their chats below:
People react to lady's prank
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's prank below:
Violet❤️🫶 said:
"Na this prank make me and ex dey together today so."
indigo🌈💕 said:
"I for don my own oo but the werey go go tell his friend 😂wey my pride dey?"
ummi malee'khaah said:
"If I try this,he will come the following day with yams, marriage straight,he will not want to hear it's prank."
STAINLESS CLEANING AGENT said:
"His reply soften my heart I pray he will have money one day."
imoleayomi512 said:
"I no fit try this one my pride no fit allow me and Sammy na werey e go wan dey feel among."
"Hallelujah Challenge": Man in tears after listening to Nathaniel Bassey’s painful story, people react
Badgurl Shishi🤤🌹🥱 said:
"Werey use another number call mhe cus if na him number e use call mhe I for no pick."
OMO Iya Osun said:
"Lowkey you werey wan go back tactics just full una hand which one is prank."
08 march 🎉💯🦋 said:
"His reply really touched my heart I just pray that God grant all his heart desires."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had retrieved the things she bought her former boyfriend when they dated.
Lady contacts her ex-boyfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the saddening response she got after contacting her ex-boyfriend.
She disclosed her constant, desperate attempts to reconnect with her ex, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. She shared a video of herself calling her ex-boyfriend, only to get a harsh response.
Her ex-boyfriend's reply, telling her not to call his number again as she was breaking his network, left her in tears. According to the lady, she had been struggling to move on from the relationship due to her deep love for her ex-boyfriend.
Man messages father with second number to find out if he's cheating on his mum, their chats go viral
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng