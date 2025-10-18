A Nigerian lady has gone public to show netizens how she pranked her former boyfriend into taking her back

In the WhatsApp chats, she told her unsuspecting ex-lover to forgive her, and he gave a touching response

Mixed reactions followed the chats between the ex-lovers, with some saying they were touched by the man's reply

A lady, @olashubomi95, has generated a buzz online after showing how she pranked her former boyfriend.

In viral chats, she messaged him, begging him to take her back.

"I'm begging baby pls take me back," one of her texts read.

She further begged him to forgive her, stressing that it was all she desired. She sent other messages to him. Her texts appeared to be lyrics of a song.

In his response, her unsuspecting former boyfriend lamented that he lacked the financial means to care for a girl. He wrote:

"Wish I had money to take care of a girl."

Internet users were divided over the lady's prank on her ex-lover. Some ladies argued that they could not try it due to the possible outcomes, while others were touched by her ex's reply.

Read their chats below:

People react to lady's prank

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's prank below:

Violet❤️🫶 said:

"Na this prank make me and ex dey together today so."

indigo🌈💕 said:

"I for don my own oo but the werey go go tell his friend 😂wey my pride dey?"

ummi malee'khaah said:

"If I try this,he will come the following day with yams, marriage straight,he will not want to hear it's prank."

STAINLESS CLEANING AGENT said:

"His reply soften my heart I pray he will have money one day."

imoleayomi512 said:

"I no fit try this one my pride no fit allow me and Sammy na werey e go wan dey feel among."

Badgurl Shishi🤤🌹🥱 said:

"Werey use another number call mhe cus if na him number e use call mhe I for no pick."

OMO Iya Osun said:

"Lowkey you werey wan go back tactics just full una hand which one is prank."

08 march 🎉💯🦋 said:

"His reply really touched my heart I just pray that God grant all his heart desires."

