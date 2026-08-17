Media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown has opened up about the early years of her marriage when her husband did not have a job

She revealed that she handled the family’s finances during their first few years together but never allowed his unemployment to affect the respect

Afolabi-Brown explained why her husband’s leadership, confidence and sense of responsibility mattered more to her than his employment status

Media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown has opened up about a revealing chapter of her marriage, recalling how she remained respectful of her husband even when he was unemployed.

The media personality shared the experience while speaking at Kayhikersclub, where she discussed the qualities she believes make a man worthy of respect in marriage.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown opens up about the early years of her marriage when her husband did not have a job. Photos: Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Source: Instagram

‘My husband didn’t have a job’ - Morayo Afolabi Brown

Afolabi-Brown disclosed that her husband did not have a job when they got married, meaning she had to take responsibility for the family’s finances during their first few years together.

Despite carrying the financial burden, she said his employment status never changed how she viewed him as her husband.

According to her, the way he conducted himself at home made his position clear.

“The first few years, I was doing everything. But you would never know. Not because of what I did, but because of how he carried himself,” she said.

For the TV host, being unemployed did not automatically make her husband less of a man.

She explained that he remained involved in the home, took decisions with her, showed interest in her work and maintained his responsibilities.

“Money is important, but that’s not what makes your husband a husband. It’s the ability to lead,” she said.

She added that her husband prayed for her before she left home and consistently demonstrated qualities that gave her confidence in him.

“When it comes to the house, he takes decisions, we discuss,” she added.

Watch X video of Morayo Afolabi Brown talking about her husband here:

Reactions trail Morayo Afolabi Brown's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SOFTLIFETOBY stated:

"One thing I learnt in my younger days is that you will instantly become less attractive to your woman once she discovers she can’t trust you to lead the relationship or when she realizes you don’t have your shii together and it doesn’t have to be financially"

@ashman_babane reacted:

"The respect you give him is what's keeping the balance, if you've ridiculed him, call him liability, remind him how he's useless and less of a man. I bet you won't see the best side of him. The only thing he'll be thinking is how to snap out of such bondage. Respect your man & see Wonder's"

She says that she handled the family’s finances during their first few years together but never allowed his unemployment to affect the respect. Photo: Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Source: Instagram

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.

She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng