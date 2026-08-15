The UAE government has published the categories of residents whose permits remain valid even when they stay outside the country beyond the standard limit

The official rule covers a wide range of residents, from foreign wives and students and diplomatic and consular representatives of the UAE to investors and diplomatic staff

It is noteworthy that domestic service workers appear in multiple categories on the list, depending on who they accompany abroad

The United Arab Emirates government has named 11 categories of residents who are allowed to remain outside the country for more than 180 days without having their residence permits cancelled.

Under standard UAE residency rules, holders who stay abroad beyond the permitted period risk losing their residency status.

UAE lists 11 residents exempt from the 180-day rule for staying outside the country. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

However, the government has carved out exceptions for specific groups, allowing their permits to stay valid until the expiry date regardless of how long they remain outside the UAE.

UAE: Full list of exempt categories

According to the UAE legislation portal, the 11 categories are:

1. The wives of foreign citizens.

2. Domestic service workers accompanying nationals on scholarships to study abroad.

3. Domestic service workers who are companions of sick citizens travelling or receiving medical treatment abroad.

4. Foreign patients and their companions travelling or on medical treatment abroad who hold valid residence permits, provided they submit a medical report certified by the competent authorities in the UAE.

5. Domestic service workers for members of diplomatic and consular missions representing the UAE abroad and their employees who have obtained residence permits in the country.

6. Foreigners on scholarship from public sector institutions in training or specialised courses, or those working in their offices abroad, along with their families holding valid residence permits in the UAE.

7. Domestic service workers for members of the ruling families working at their homes abroad and holding valid residence permits in the UAE.

8. Students enrolled at educational institutions outside the UAE who hold valid residence permits in the country.

9. Investors holding valid residence permits.

10. The diplomatic and consular representatives of the UAE and those accompanying them who are sponsored.

11. Any other category excluded by a resolution issued by the Chairman or whoever he authorises, provided the individual holds a valid residence permit and has paid the prescribed fee.

UAE: What residents need to know

The exemptions apply automatically for most categories as long as the residence permit is valid. However, category four — covering foreign patients and their companions — carries an additional condition. Those individuals must produce a medical report endorsed by the relevant UAE authorities to qualify for the protection.

The catch-all provision under category 11 gives the Chairman discretion to extend the exemption to groups not explicitly named in the legislation, subject to the same conditions of a valid permit and payment of any applicable fees.

Residents who fall outside these 11 categories remain subject to the standard rule and should ensure they return to the UAE within the permitted timeframe to avoid losing their residency status.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the minimum annual income foreigners must earn to qualify for a UAE retirement residency permit.

Minimum savings for UAE retirement residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had released the minimum savings foreigners must have to qualify for the retirement residency permit.

According to the UAE government's published legislation, an applicant must either be at least 55 years old or have completed a minimum of 15 years of service, whether that work was done inside the UAE or abroad, before qualifying for the permit.

Beyond the age or service requirement, applicants must meet at least one of two financial conditions.

Source: Legit.ng