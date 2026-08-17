Ayilara Lawal earned the title of Best Graduating Student at Lagos State University for the 2024/2025 academic session

Lawal credited his achievement to years of discipline, late nights, and persistent effort throughout his time at LASU

He shared the milestone on LinkedIn in August 2026, expressing gratitude to his family, lecturers, and mentors who supported his journey

Ayilara Lawal, a fresh graduate of Lagos State University, has emerged as the institution's Best Graduating Student for the 2024/2025 academic session, an achievement he announced on LinkedIn in August 2026 to widespread admiration.

In a heartfelt post, Lawal described the recognition as far more than a title, calling it the product of years spent choosing consistency over comfort. He was careful to frame the accomplishment not as a story of innate brilliance but of sustained effort.

A project management graduate emerges LASU's best graduating student and shares CGPA. Photo: Ayilara Lawal

Source: UGC

Lawal's road to the top of LASU

Reflecting on his time at the university, Lawal noted that academic success had taught him lessons no classroom formally schedules: pushing through when motivation runs dry, holding steady under pressure, and staying grounded when results finally arrive.

Information on his LinkedIn profile showed that he bagged a first class in project management with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"Academic success is not simply about being the smartest person in the room. It is about consistency when motivation fades, courage when challenges arise, humility when success comes, and the willingness to keep learning even when the path becomes difficult."

He attributed the achievement equally to faith, family, and community, thanking his parents for the sacrifices and prayers that, in his words, left their fingerprints all over the result.

He also extended appreciation to his lecturers, mentors, and colleagues who pushed him towards better versions of himself throughout his studies.

Lawal closed his post by framing the graduation not as a finish line but as the opening of a larger responsibility, one he intends to meet through knowledge, leadership, and service.

He said:

"I leave LASU with gratitude in my heart, lessons in my mind, and a greater commitment to using knowledge, leadership, and service to make a meaningful difference."

Many celebrate LASU best-graduating student

The post drew warm responses from those who had witnessed his journey up close.

Stephanie Ejiogu said:

"Congratulations Lawal we are so proud of you."

Bakare Noah said:

"Congratulations Ayilara Lawal your back2back night classes didn't go in vain."

Rasheedat Gbadamosi said:

"Congratulations, Lawal! 🥳 Here is to always being at the top."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng