A University of Ibadan graduate has shared how she overcame burnout, health challenges, and an extra year to earn her MBBS degree

She disclosed that she once considered dropping out, but remained determined despite repeating a year in medical school

The graduate later won the Sir Kofo Abayomi Prize and built businesses while completing her studies

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has shared her inspiring story of overcoming academic challenges and eventually earning her degree with notable achievements.

The young woman, identified as Sylvia Aputazie, took to LinkedIn on April 11, 2026, to reflect on her journey through medical school.

A University of Ibadan graduate celebrates her degree. Photo credit: Sylvia Aputazie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She explained that she faced several difficult moments, including burnout and the risk of dropping out.

UI graduate celebrates success despite extra year

According to her, she struggled academically at some point and had to repeat a year, which meant she did not graduate with her original set. Despite the setback, she remained determined to complete her studies.

She also disclosed that she suffered a serious health scare after sustaining a concussion shortly after her birthday. However, she noted that during the same period, she was recognised for her academic excellence in one of her clinical postings.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares how she overcame an extra year to earn her MBBS degree. Photo credit: Sylvia Aputazie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Sylvia revealed that she eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree and received the Sir Kofo Abayomi Prize for Best Student in the Igbo-Ora Community Medicine posting.

In addition to her academic success, she said she built multiple businesses while in school and participated in several projects with a non-governmental organisation, Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for overcoming the challenges and achieving her goals, describing the experience as emotional and fulfilling.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"From almost dropping out of med school because I was burnt out & struggling

To repeating a year & not graduating with my original set

To almost losing my life from a concussion (a day after my birthday) in the same posting I won best student

I finally got to turn my tassle to the right

💥A full fledged Graduate of University of Ibadan (MBBS Ibadan)

💥An awardee of Sir Kofo Abayomi prize as BEST Student in Igbo-ora Community medicine Posting

(my love for preventive medicine >>)

💥Multiple business built while in school

💥Multiple projects with Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation NGO

Goosebumps!

© November 2025."

Reactions to UI graduate who had extra-year

Some of the comments are below.

Oluwakayode Mustapha said:

"Congratulations Dr Sylvia Aputazie.

Best wishes in your medical practice and businesses."

Jubril Adewale wrote:

"Congratulations, Sylvia. Greatness won with honest toil."

Sarah Alex-Usifo commented:

"Long overdue congratulations! Proud of you!"

Sijibomi Daniel wrote:

"Congratulations, great woman."

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oluwadarasimi Otunla graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with a first-class honours degree from the Department of Psychology.

According to Oluwadarasimi, she could not take pictures on the day of her defence because she was too occupied with how to ace it.

Source: Legit.ng