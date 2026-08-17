The UK Visas & Immigration has issued a warning that student visa applications will be refused if proof of funds does not meet its requirements

The official UKVI account stated that bank account funds must be held for a certain period before an application is submitted

The government body also noted that applicants may need to provide a cover letter to explain unclear sources of funds

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has issued a public warning to prospective international students, stating that failing to meet the agency's financial requirements will result in a student visa refusal.

The official @UKVIgovuk account posted the alert on X on 5 August 2026, directing applicants to review whether their bank statements satisfy the conditions set out by the Home Office before submitting an application.

The UK explains proof of funds requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: What proof of fund rule requires

According to the UKVI post, foreign applicants who rely on a bank account to demonstrate financial sufficiency must hold the required funds for 28 consecutive days.

Crucially, the final day of that 28-day window must fall no more than 31 days before the date of the visa application. Any gap in the account balance during that period, or a statement that falls outside the 31-day cut-off, risks triggering a refusal.

The agency also flagged that applicants whose funds originate from sources that may appear ambiguous should consider attaching a cover letter to clarify those origins. UKVI described this as a measure that "may help" support the application, suggesting that unclear fund sources are among the more common reasons applications run into difficulty.

UK: Who the warning applies to

The advisory is aimed at foreign students preparing to study in the United Kingdom, a pathway that attracts large numbers of applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries each year.

Many applicants use personal bank statements as their primary means of proving they can cover tuition fees and living costs during their studies.

Full guidance on the financial requirements for a UK Student visa is below:

Denmark announces financial requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Denmark's government has published the minimum amount foreign students must have to qualify for a study permit in 2026.

The required amount is set per month, with a cap applied for programmes running longer than one year.

Source: Legit.ng