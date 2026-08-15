The US government has published the required documents every foreign student must present before sitting for a student visa interview

Applicants must submit a valid passport, DS-160 confirmation page, application fee receipt, and a Form I-20 from their school

A consular officer may request additional documents during the interview, depending on the applicant's academic background

The United States government has released the full list of documents that foreign nationals must gather before attending a student visa interview at a US embassy or consulate, and this applies in 2026.

The guidance, published on the US Department of State's travel website, applies to applicants seeking both F-1 and M-1 student visas and covers everyone, including family members who plan to live in the United States alongside the primary applicant.

The US lists key documents foreigners need to secure a student visa. Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz

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Required documents for a US student visa

Every applicant must present the following documents at their visa interview:

1. A valid passport for travel to the United States, which must remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended period of stay, unless the applicant's country is covered by an exemption agreement.

2. A completed Nonimmigrant Visa Application, Form DS-160 confirmation page.

3. Proof of application fee payment, if the applicant is required to pay before the interview date.

4. A printed passport-sized photograph in the required format, only if the photo upload failed during the online DS-160 application process.

5. A Form I-20, which is the Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, issued by the applicant's school once their details have been entered into the Student and Exchange Visitor System (SEVIS).

Both the student and a school official must sign this form. Spouses and minor children who intend to live in the United States will each receive a separate Form I-20.

US: Additional documents consular officer may request

Beyond the core documents listed above, a consular officer conducting the interview may ask for further evidence depending on the applicant's circumstances. These can include academic transcripts, diplomas, degrees, or certificates from previously attended schools, as well as standardised test scores required by the US institution the applicant plans to attend.

The US government noted that each individual requiring a visa, including family members previously listed under a single passport, must file a separate application and appear individually for their interview.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy had issued an important notice regarding visa applications.

International students: US introduces new visa restrictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had introduced new visa restrictions for international students.

The changes, set to take effect on September 15, 2026, mark a significant shift in how student visas are managed.

For decades, international students have entered the U.S. under the duration of status (D/S) model, which allowed them to stay for as long as they were enrolled in an academic programme.

Source: Legit.ng