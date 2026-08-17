French Montana revealed he recently met Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in a surprise hangout that got people talking

The American rapper took to social media to share the unexpected link-up with Africa's richest man

French Montana then turned to his followers with a question about what they would do in his position

American rapper French Montana has set social media buzzing after revealing he linked up with Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian billionaire widely regarded as the richest man in Africa.

The unexpected meeting caught plenty of people off guard, given that Dangote is not typically known for mingling in hip-hop circles.

Celebrities react as Dangote links up with popular American rapper. Credit: @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

French Montana, clearly excited about the encounter, wasted no time sharing the moment with his followers online.

French Montana's Post About Dangote

Rather than keeping the meeting private, the rapper turned it into a conversation starter by posting about it and throwing a question back at his audience. He wanted to know what his fans would say or ask if they found themselves in the same room as one of the world's wealthiest businessmen.

"I JUST LINKED UP WITH THE RICHEST MAN IN AFRICA, ALIKO DANGOTE. IF YOU WAS ME, WHAT WOULD YOU ASK HIM FIRST?" French Montana wrote in his caption, going on to ask followers what business idea or plan they would pitch to the billionaire if given the chance.

See French Montana's Instagram post that went viral:

Celebrities React to the Link-Up

The post quickly drew attention from celebrities and fans alike, with many weighing in on the unusual pairing and sharing their thoughts on what they would do with access to a man of Dangote's stature.

The billionaire, whose business empire spans industries including cement, sugar, and oil refining, is a towering figure not just across Africa but on the global stage.

For French Montana, the encounter appeared to be genuinely memorable, and his decision to loop in his followers reflected just how significant he considered the moment to be.

Fans react as Dangote steps out with famous American rapper. Credit: @alikodangote

Source: Getty Images

Another billionaire set to complete $1bn refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians may soon have another operational refinery as billionaire businessman Azibapu Eruani’s Azikel Refinery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, enters its final stage of construction.

The refinery is designed to process 25,000 barrels of crude oil or condensate daily and produce petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, and other refined products.

The refinery is designed as a full-slate hydro-skimming plant with a capacity to process 25,000 barrels of crude oil or condensate per day.

Source: Legit.ng