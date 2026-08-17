The UK government has published a full list of international organisations whose employees qualify for exemption from standard immigration control

The list of 39 included major global bodies such as the IMF, WHO, World Bank Group, UNICEF, UNHCR, and the European Space Agency

Workers employed by these organisations with offices or headquarters in the UK are covered under the exemption policy

The United Kingdom government has released an official list of international organisations whose employees qualify for exemption from immigration control, covering dozens of bodies with offices or headquarters on British soil.

The list, published by the UK government, names 39 organisations whose staff are entitled to exempt entry clearances, meaning they are not subject to the standard immigration requirements that apply to most foreign nationals entering or residing in the United Kingdom.

Names of international organisations whose workers are exempt from immigration control. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK organisations exempt from immigration control

The exemptions cover a broad range of global institutions spanning finance, health, development, environment, and security that also have offices or headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Below are the 39 names of organisations whose employees qualify for exemption from immigration control, starting from the most prominent ones:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) The World Health Organization (WHO) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) The International Development Agency (IDA) The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) CAB International (CABI) (Previously Commonwealth Agricultural Bureaux) Commonwealth Foundation Commonwealth Secretariat Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom (EU Del) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) European Bioinformatics Institute (also known as European Molecular Biology Laboratory) (EMBL-EBI) European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) European Forest Institute (EFI) European Southern Observatory (ESO) European Space Agency (ESA) European Union Officials (working under the Windsor Agreement) Global Combat Air Programme - GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) International Coffee Organization (ICO) International Grains Council (IGC) International Maritime Organization (IMO) International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund (IOPCF) International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund 1992 (IOPCF 1992) International Organization for Migration (IOM) International Sugar Organization (ISO) International Whaling Commission (IWC) North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO) North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (NATO DIANA) North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) OSPAR Commission (OSPAR) Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP)

US list fee waiver options for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government has confirmed that foreigners applying for citizenship through Form N-400 can request a reduced fee or a full fee waiver.

USCIS outlined that applicants seeking a fee waiver cannot submit their application online and must follow a specific process.

Source: Legit.ng