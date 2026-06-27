A Nigerian woman who claimed to have lived in the same neighbourhood as Stellamaris Okafor has spoken up online

Stellamaris is the widow of the late popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who died after an illness

In her post, the woman spoke her truth about the widow’s conduct when they lived in the same area

A Nigerian woman came forward online to share her experience of living in the same area as Stellamaris Okafor.

Stellamaris was married to the late Nollywood actor John Okafor, widely recognised by his stage name Mr Ibu, who passed away following an illness.

Neighbour speaks about late Mr Ibu's wife

The woman’s intervention followed a period of intense online criticism directed at the widow, with claims that she had mismanaged her late husband’s finances.

Identified as @dekas_dekass on Instagram, the woman stated that she had encountered Stellamaris on several occasions in the past.

She explained that their families once resided within the same neighbourhood and that their children were pupils at the same primary school during that period.

Based on those interactions, she described Stellamaris as a humble and well-mannered person, and she noted that the public portrayal did not reflect her own recollection.

"But honestly iburess is not really a bad person o, I've met her severally in the past. We all lived in the same neighbourhood then, her daughter and mine attended the same primary school. She's very humble and respectful," she said.

The online backlash against Mr Ibu’s widow had intensified in the days before the post appeared.

Commentators on social media made allegations about her handling of her husband’s estate, and the conversation became heated.

The entry from the Instagram user therefore offered a different perspective, rooted in personal familiarity rather than speculation.

The woman did not provide further details about the length of time they lived nearby, nor did she comment on the financial claims that were circulating.

Her remarks were limited to her direct observations of Stellamaris’s character and their shared history in the neighbourhood.

She made no attempt to address the wider dispute, and she did not present new evidence regarding the actor’s assets.

Reactions as neighbour speaks about Stellamaris

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Akubageneral said:

"No need of talking to much you dey finish work who want die make he go die nice one gal."

Linnetfoundation01 said:

"God bless you my friend Mitchy for helping them , never you let people stop you from helping them . Pls keep on doing your good work on them sis."

Helenpharah said:

"Hope we won't see her begging again."

Joyigboanugo_eze said:

"I know Stella Maris well, I must say marriage is not always as sweet as it looks, thanks mitchy you did well. God bless you."

Jerryscontenttv said:

"They should go and using it to start up a business now before you guys and start up a business."

Keezikresources said:

"The woman o,U no even build relationships with people wey ur husband sabi so they Dem no go bring ur matter come online. Omo truly u no be am o, Mr Ibu die same year with my popsy 2024, Even on top all wahala wey follow come last options na to sell even him polo, Na come u wey ur husband name na National timeless asset wey suppose open door for your Children and great grand children."

See the post below:

Neighbour speaks about late pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grieving neighbour of the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, broke silence following his painful demise.

The 60-year-old pilot had lost his life in the tragic Air India AI171 flight crash that ended the lives of over 240 people onboard.

Source: Legit.ng