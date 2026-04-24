A young man who took part in the 2026 JAMB exam and solved many past questions cried out after seeing his UTME result

The individual mentioned that for several days, he read and solved a lot of questions with the hope that his hard work would pay off

He mentioned the score he got in the exam in a mail sent to Legit.ng, which detailed his struggle and experience

Isaac, an individual who took part in the 2026 JAMB examination, has reacted to the score he saw after checking his UTME result and sent a heartfelt message to other UTME students.

The individual shared his feelings in an email forwarded to Legit.ng, where he detailed the things he went through so he could get a high score in the JAMB exam.

Man disappointed after 2026 UTME result despite reading hard for exam. Photo Source: Lagong Issac, JAMB

Source: AFP

JAMb: Man checks 2026 UTME result

However, the score he got did not sit well with him, as he felt that he deserved more.

Isaac explained that he sacrificed his sleep and several other things, hoping to score very high in the exam, but what he saw discouraged him.

In a mail forwarded to Legit.ng after seeing his UTME result, he said:

"I sacrificed sleep to prepare for JAMB, but my 235 left me feeling discouraged. Preparing for JAMB was one of the most intense periods of my life. I remember staying up late almost every night, reading, revising, and pushing myself beyond my limits."

"There were days I barely slept because I was determined to succeed and secure admission to study my dream course."

Due to what he put into his academics, with the hope that his hard work and late-night reading would eventually pay off, and also studying multiple past questions and giving it everything he had, he said that he believes he deserves better than what he saw when he checked his UTME result.

He continued:

"Like many other students, I believed that all the stress and sacrifices would pay off. I practiced past questions, focused on my weak areas, and stayed consistent even when it was exhausting. My goal was clear, and I gave it everything I had."

"Finally, the exam day came. I was nervous but also hopeful. I walked into the exam hall believing I had prepared well enough to perform excellently. However, during the exam, I faced some challenges that affected my performance. Despite that, I still kept going and did my best till the end."

JAMB: Man who solved many past questions cries out after seeing 2026 UTME result: Photo Source: Lagong Issac

Source: UGC

UTME: Man sends message to JAMB candidates

Isaac continued that while many people might feel like his UTME or JAMB score is okay, it is not to him in any way, as he feels he is supposed to get a much higher score that reflects all the effort he put in, including his sleepless nights.

He continued:

"When my result was released, I scored 235. To many people, that might seem like a good score, but to me, it was discouraging. I had aimed much higher, especially because I want to study a competitive course. Seeing that score made me question if all my sleepless nights and hard work were really enough."

"For a moment, I felt disappointed and confused. But deep down, I know this is not the end of my journey. I am trying to stay hopeful and look for the next step, whether it is preparing for post-UTME or exploring other options."

"To other students out there who might be feeling the same way, I just want to say: don’t give up. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned, but that doesn’t mean your efforts were wasted. We just have to keep pushing and believe that something good will come out of it."

"This is just one part of my story, not the final chapter."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 37-year-old man who retook JAMB after many years shared his 2026 UTME result online. He said he wants to go back to school to study the English Language for a second degree.

Lady celebrates high JAMB scores online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in the 2026 UTME shared her result online.

She also called herself an “academic weapon.” Many people reacted to her post and praised her for doing very well.

Source: Legit.ng