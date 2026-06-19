A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan with a bachelor's degree in a foreign language has opened up

The graduate announced her academic achievement on her social media page, while sharing her struggles

The UI graduate also shared three key success tips for students who are still studying in school

A University of Ibadan graduate, Temitayo Omotosho, has stirred reactions online after completing her degree in the German language.

A University of Ibadan graduate celebrates as she bags a degree in German language. Photo credit: Temitayo Omotosho/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The graduate took to her LinkedIn profile to celebrate the milestone while reflecting on the challenges she surmounted during her undergraduate days.

UI graduate shares life lessons after graduation

According to the UI graduate, the academic journey came with unique difficulties, particularly because she combined her core studies with multiple extracurricular engagements outside the classroom.

Omotosho noted that she almost gave up along the way, but she eventually triumphed through perseverance and personal growth.

She wrote on the platform:

"It’s official… I’m a graduate! 🎓 Today, I close one of the most defining chapters of my life and it feels fulfilling❤️ Behold a graduate of the great University of Ibadan, B.A. German.❤️"

The scholar further explained that the mistakes she made during her school years helped shape her into a stronger and wiser individual.

Omotosho addressed students who are currently pursuing their academic programmes, urging them to stay consistent and focused on their ultimate goals.

She added in the LinkedIn post:

"If there’s one thing this season taught me, it’s that growth takes time and mistakes are inevitable!!

The person who walked into 100 level isn’t the same person walking out today, she’s stronger, wiser, and more sure of who she is becoming.

To every student still in the process,

✨ Keep showing up, even when it’s hard.

✨ Keep believing, even when it doesn’t make sense.

✨ Keep becoming, even when no one is clapping yet.

Because one day, you’ll look back and realize that every late night, every “almost gave up,” and every prayer was shaping you for this moment.

So here’s to new beginnings, endless possibilities, and the beautiful journey ahead. 🥂

I DID IT!!

A graduate of the First and Best!"

Reactions as UI graduate celebrates language degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Temitope Omotosho said:

"Congratulations Tayo. 🎉🎉🎉"

Mohammed Giwa said:

"Congratulations on the milestone!

The pictures are so fire, you ateee! 🔥"

Joy Olasunkanmi said:

"T bossssssss. Congratulations🥳🥳🥳🥳"

UI releases dates for post-UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier university, is set to commence post-UTME and direct entry registration for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng