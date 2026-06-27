Charly Boy opened up about a dark chapter of his youth, admitting he was involved in crime while living in the United States

The veteran entertainer stated he committed "very foolish things" and believes he survived for a greater purpose

He explained why he decided to include the painful details in his memoir instead of hiding them from the public

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, admitted that he was involved in criminal activities during his younger years in the United States.

The outspoken social commentator confessed during an appearance on Arise Television's Prime Time programme.

Charly Boy admits he was involved in crime while living in the United States. Photos: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy, who recently talked about his 38-year-old marriage, disclosed he deliberately chose to confront his mistakes publicly, hoping others would learn from his journey.

Speaking during the interview, Charly Boy admitted that he made several decisions in his youth that he now regrets.

According to him, his younger years were characterised by rebellion, poor judgment and dangerous choices that could easily have changed the course of his life forever.

"I've made mistakes in my life. I've been a thief. I've done very risky things. I've done very stupid things, very foolish things," he said.

He added that, considering everything he had been through, he often wonders why he survived those experiences.

He added:

"In fact, I have no business being here with you tonight, but I guess there's a purpose for my life."

The activist also disclosed that some of the offences he committed happened while he was living in the United States as a young man.

According to him, he became involved in white-collar crime when he was about 25 years old.

"I was doing white-collar crime when I was in America. I was about 25 years old. I was doing a lot of stupid stuff. That's why I say I've been there," he revealed.

Although he did not provide details about the specific offences, Charly Boy explained that the experience shaped his understanding of life and eventually influenced the person he became.

Instead of keeping those chapters of his life away from public scrutiny, Charly Boy said he documented them in his memoir.

According to him, telling the complete story was important because it reflects his transformation from a reckless young man into someone determined to inspire others.

The activist noted that everyone makes mistakes, but true growth begins when people acknowledge them and learn from them instead of pretending they never happened.

Watch the interview here:

Charly Boy says he decided to include his criminal details in his memoir instead of hiding them from the public. Photo: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy says nanny abused him at 12

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Charly Boy shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds.

He also shared his tale with his nanny, who had abused him at age 12, and how it made him feel afterwards.

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhoea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers.

Source: Legit.ng