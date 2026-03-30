A young Nigerian man who bought a solar inverter 3 years ago has given a review of the product

He mentioned the amount he paid for the inverter and how much he could have spent on fuel

The individual made a sensitive statement in the viral video as he told Nigerians to do something important

A Nigerian man who bought a 1kVA solar inverter three years ago has given an update about the product and mentioned the amount he paid.

The individual explained that since he bought it, he has been enjoying constant electricity, while also mentioning the amount he could have spent on fuel if he hadn't made the decision to buy the solar inverter.

Man who bought solar inverter 3 years ago shares his experience. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/segun.finance.2, NICOLAS MAETERLINC

Source: TikTok

Man gives review of 1kVA solar inverter

@segun.finance.2 explained that he bought the smallest size and mentioned what it cost.

He said:

"Since I bought solar, I just dey thank God for my life. If I tell you, say I don save 3 million naira in the last 3 years since I bought solar."

"Na just 1kVA solar, literally the lowest solar wey you fit buy. When I bought it, everything was like 700k, in 2023."

After mentioning the amount he has saved because he didn’t spend on fuel, he also mentioned the specific figure he spent on the solar inverter.

His statement:

"NEPA in my side is bad. I've already made my money back in the first year. The year after that, fuel was like 5,000, so that will be about 5k per day to use fuel. I've saved almost 3 million naira."

He revealed that there was a time when fuel was not as expensive as it is today, but he already had a solar inverter, so he didn’t spend, and he calculated the amount he could have spent on fuel.

He calculated what he could have spent purchasing fuel from the moment he bought the inverter three years ago and said the amount is close to 3 million naira.

Young Nigerian man reviews solar inverter he bought 3 years ago. Photo Source: Tiktok/segun.finance.2

Source: TikTok

As a result of not spending such an amount on fuel, he urged people to also buy an inverter and enjoy electricity as he does.

@segun.finance.2 advised Nigerians:

"NEPA is bad, so I could have been buying fuel every day. Buy that inverter today."

Reactions as man speaks about solar inverter

ADETECH Engineering service said:

"It’s power AC, pumping machine, washing machine and 4 freezer, just for 4.5m 24/7 power supply."

drzeez_autodealer added:

"Having 24/7 electricity and unlimited data plan, omo you no go wan dey komot house ooo."

Zibiah stressed:

"Please can someone recommend the best type of solar to buy….i need the one that can carry fridge and AC."

King Victor shared:

"The best thing i got this year, once you experience 247 electricity, there's no going back."

Eben wrote:

"I did mine for 1.7M as at 2024. 2 batteries and 4 panels. I went ahead to get Airtel ODU WiFi. Omo na flexing mode I dey since that time oo. I no even send nepa and once i subscribe 30k monthly for my Wifi na soft mode I dey. I hardly comot for house. 24/7 light and WiFi."

Collinzo added:

"Thank you Jesus since I buy this thing I just Dey get joy, pay charge never see me for months now and my router Dey on steady."

Abiodun Faith Omojibo said:

"I hav not sleep in darkness for more then 3 years my own even can carry everything in my house my brother I dey feel like Merlin."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady rescued herself from constant power outages and poor network by installing 6 solar panels and buying Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Man installs solar panels, enjoys AC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian crypto expert has shared his positive experience after installing a solar energy system at his home.

Showing off his neatly installed 15kWh lithium battery, the man revealed that his room remains cool and that he no longer relies on the national grid. He uses his solar setup to power two air conditioners and enjoys 24/7 electricity.

Source: Legit.ng