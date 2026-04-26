A Nigerian lady, Hephzibah Jesutofunmi, shared how she stayed offline for seven months to focus on preparing for the 2026 UTME

She shared her result online, revealing a high aggregate score after months of intense study

Her story went viral, with many Nigerians praising her discipline and dedication to her academic goals

A Nigerian lady, Hephzibah Jesutofunmi, has gone viral on social media after revealing that she stayed offline for seven months to prepare for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The young lady shared her story on her TikTok page, @astranotfound, where she explained that she cut off distractions and focused fully on her studies ahead of the exam.

A young lady who went offline for months shares her 2026 UTME result. Photo credit: @astranotfound/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a post that has since gained attention online, she wrote:

“Went offline for months. Ghosted everyone. Read like a mad person for 7 months just to prepare for this exam.”

Lady shares UTME result after months of preparation

Alongside her post, she shared a screenshot of her UTME result showing her performance across four subjects.

A lady posts her JAMB result after months focusing on her exams. Photo credit: @astranotfound/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the result, she scored 63 in English, 87 in Physics, 82 in Biology, and 82 in Chemistry, giving her an aggregate score of 314.

See her TikTok post below:

Her impressive score quickly caught the attention of many social media users, with several people praising her dedication and discipline.

Reactions trail lady’s UTME performance

Many users in the comment section commended her for sacrificing social activities to focus on her academic goals. Some of the comments are below.

Flip Corn said:

"Congratulations. 🥳 I did the same thing but for like two months and I came out with 270."

Tinah😇 said:

"I have a question, But first Congratulations 🎊 So why is it that it is always English results that spoils it? Congratulations oo."

Mitchell's diary said:

"Deleted tiktok and most social media; just left WhatsApp and telegram because classes are held there, and we ended up with the same score."

Ms.Tim❤️ said:

"Scholar lomo sehhh.✌🏼So proud of you."

Temmy 🎀🩷 said:

"Congratulations ml. Pls can u send pic of the textbook u used to prepare for the exam."

meerah 💖🥰 said:

"My love congratulations. 🎉 Pls how did u study for this exam?"

Princess Ib said:

"Congratulations 🎉, I tap from your grace."

In a similar story, a Nigerian lady shared her 2026 UTME result on TikTok, revealing an aggregate score of 214. She initially felt disappointed, noting that the outcome did not meet her expectations.

In her post, she openly expressed the pain she felt after seeing her result, admitting that she was not satisfied with her performance. However, she reflected on the situation and began to see things from a different perspective.

Man writes JAMB twice, shares total score

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, compared to his last year’s results.

Many who saw the post reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng