A graduate of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has gone viral online after sharing her achievements

She shared a breakdown of the CGPA she had from her 200-level in the university till her final year

The achievement she made in her department drew the attention of many people, who congratulated her online

A graduate of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has displayed the CGPA she finished with from the institution following a five-year degree course.

In the same post, she shared the CGPA she had in each level from the 100 level to her final year, as well as the name of the course she studied.

University of Benin graduate shares CGPA journey, earns online praise. Photo Source: Twitter/Stunin80

Source: Twitter

University of Benin Graduate posts her CGPA

@Stunin80 made it known in her post that, aside from finishing with a high CGPA, she emerged as the overall best graduating student in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science at the institution.

At her 100 level, she revealed she secured admission into the school via the Direct Entry programme and did not start having a CGPA until the beginning of her 200 level.

She said:

"100-level: Direct Entry."

"200-level: 4.72"

"300-level: 4.85"

"400-level: 4.78 - my toughest year."

"500-level: 5.00"

"Final CGPA: 4.87/5.00"

Lady trends online after revealing academic achievements at UNIBEN. Photo Source: Twitter/Stunin80

Source: Twitter

She revealed in the above that in her 500-level at the university, she had the highest CGPA in her entire programme and showed the grade she finished with from the school.

Her statement:

"Overall Best Graduating Student."

"Department of Medical Laboratory Science, UNIBEN."

"From “can she do it?” to “she did it.”"

"God did. 🙏🏽"

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate show CGPA

@EEniwaye9077 explained:

"Wow. Beauty and brain 💯Congratulations 👏🎈. Greater heights. Take your flowers."

@TheAAAYouNeed said:

"Another day to be so proud of a total stranger. Congratulations."

@GrayMatterexe added:

"Power! Congratulations to you 🎉👏 Commendable! And Rewardable if you ask me."

@AzeezActivist01 explained:

"Robed in purple and Gold, clad in fertile green hem. Congratulations 👏🎉 Scientist Modupeoluwa."

@charlesreels wrote:

"Congratulations to you,you have really done what every brilliant lady would desire to do,the sky is just your starting point. Keep it up."

@ronney257 said:

"Omo back to back, girls have been BGS in UNIBEN. Wonderful."

@Ruthie_Wrights noted:

"This is a testament of hard work and discipline. Congratulations! May this new chapter open doors to greater strides and lasting impact."

@owendino01 noted:

"I hope you leave that country bcuz 9ja's political class will drain all your effort. it took a lot from you mentally, emotionally and physically to attain this. In saner climes you'd be granted scholarship for your masters and other research projects but in that country? Hmmm."

@POwenaze53367 shared:

"Congratulations, ma I'm a 300 level medical laboratory science student of the University of Benin. I watched you walk up the podium to give your speech."

The grit! The poise! The brilliance! wrote:

"Truly inspiring. Well deserved, best graduating student.'

@zubby4567 added:

"Congratulations. Welcome to a noble profession. Backbone of modern medicine."

@Fobac_2024 said:

"Congratulations. What was your Direct entry point and which program did you do?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Benin took to social media to recall his days as an undergraduate and share details of his school fees.

The young man revealed the amount he paid as an acceptance fee during his admission. He also shared a breakdown of his tuition fees from the 200 level to the 400 level at the university.

UNILAG graduate celebrates Second Class Upper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos took to social media to share her academic journey after graduating from the institution.

The young lady revealed that she was not happy with her 100-level and 200-level results, but worked hard to improve. She eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Pharmacology with a CGPA of 4.18.

Source: Legit.ng