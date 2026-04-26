A Nigerian lady has shared her 2026 UTME result online and expressed gratitude despite feeling disappointed initially

Her social media post showed that she admitted the JAMB result initially pained her, as it did not meet her expectations

Her honest reaction sparked mixed responses as many Nigerians shared similar experiences and encouraged her

A Nigerian lady, Adekoya Precious Hannah, has drawn attention after sharing her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and expressing gratitude despite her performance.

The young lady posted a screenshot of her result on TikTok, where she opened up about feeling disappointed at first but later choosing to be thankful.

A lady shows off her UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: @oreeofeee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the result screenshot, she scored 62 in English, 55 in Physics, 57 in Biology, and 40 in Chemistry, giving her an aggregate score of 214.

Lady reacts to 2026 UTME result

In her caption, she admitted that the result initially pained her, as it did not meet her expectations.

"I won’t even lie, this one pain me. I felt disappointed in myself," she wrote.

However, she said her perspective changed after she reflected on the situation and realised that some people would be grateful to achieve such a score.

"But then it hit me—someone out there is praying for this exact score. Life really isn’t balanced," she added.

A student appreciates God for her JAMB result. Photo credit: @oreeofeee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady concluded by saying she had chosen to be grateful despite her disappointment.

"I’m learning to be grateful… because it could have been worse," she said.

"I won’t even lie, this one pain me. I felt disappointed in myself.

But then it hit me—someone out there is praying for this exact score.

Life really isn’t balanced.

I’m learning to be grateful… because it could have been worse."

See the TikTok post below:

Nigerian lady's 2026 UTME score stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

CHIZY said:

"I really cried the score I saw was the least I expected, but God does his things mysteriously."

BIG IFFY💞😌 said:

"I really cried this morning when I saw my result, like that was the least I expected. I got 220. I don't even know what I can study now, but all thanks to God."

Nuella said:

"My friend scored 232 last year and wrote JAMB again this year and scored 208, omor."

Tatty said:

"Omo, you don do ur best na me wey score 174 wetin you wan make and I wan study Nursing."

OLUWAFERANMI said:

"I cried not the score I expected but in all, God is great he knows best."

Glory's vlog said:

"No na my role model don't 🥰🥰look down on yourself you can still do it you are the one that makes me continue on this journey of content."

Riri said:

"This is the exact score that got me into school. I wanted to study nursing but ended up studying Anatomy, God knows best fr."

Ivy🥹❣️said:

"Congrats dear, I just wrote my own today, just praying for a good score."

Man writes JAMB twice, shares total score

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, compared to his last year’s results.

Source: Legit.ng