A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, compared to his last year’s results

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Njoku Victor Chukwubuonyedum, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A man who wrote JAMB last year gets a higher score in the 2026 UTME and posts his results. Photo: @chi_vee

Source: TikTok

Man compares 2026 UTME result to last year’s

Identified as @chi_vee on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2025 and 2026 UTME results.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

For 2026, the science student scored 82 in English, 72 in Biology, 83 in Physics and 70 in Chemistry, making a total score of 307. However, he scored 268 in 2025.

See screenshots of his 2026 result:

A man who wrote JAMB last year gets a higher score in the 2026 UTME. Photo: @chi_vee

Source: TikTok

His TikTok post was captioned:

"My 2025 JAMB result vs 2026. MY jamb 2026 result!! Omor, all thanks to God."

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's 2025 and 2026 UTME results

Joshua Ediee said:

"bro you are motivating me. if it leads to me taking it next year to get my dream course. I would take it next year. this year was 221 and next would be better through God who strengthens me."

July said:

"I'll be writing next year and I've hoping to get 280+ but lately I've seeing people post 168, 180 and so on so I thought i can't get my desired score but you just motivated me. Congratulations."

Tessy Nworu said:

"This is called real improvement."

Youngstar said:

"how come I con fail abeg wetin. be Una secret."

vfantastic said:

"i claim for my daughter in Jesus name Amen."

otoabasi said:

"mine reduced. 369 in 205 to 320 in 2026. I was underaged in 2025."

EmmyGold said:

"what did you use in study pls."

@BIG_OMA said:

"congratulations dear 218 dis year next year 357 my dream score , Amen!!!"

David said:

"broo last year I got 271 and this year 307 same thing."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng