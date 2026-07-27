UK Mentions 1 Category of People Who Can Apply For Passport Free of Charge, Explains Eligibility
- The UK government has identified a specific category of people who qualify to apply for a passport without paying any fee
- Unlike all other applicants, people in this category can submit their passport application either online or via a paper form at no cost
- The UK government's official website states a specific birth date that determines who falls into this free passport category
The UK government has confirmed that one group of people is exempt from paying the standard passport application fee, regardless of how they choose to apply.
For most applicants, a fee is required whether they apply online or submit a paper form.
Who qualifies for a free UK passport
However, individuals born on or before 2 September 1929 are not required to pay anything when applying for a UK passport.
The UK government's official website states:
"Passport for people born on or before 2 September 1929."
What applicants need to know
Eligible individuals have the flexibility to apply either online or through a paper application without incurring any passport fee.
Anyone born after 2 September 1929 does not qualify under this exemption and must pay the applicable fee when submitting their passport application.
The distinction is straightforward:
- Born on or before 2 September 1929: eligible to apply for a UK passport free of charge
- Born after 2 September 1929: required to pay the standard passport application fee
UK lists passport fees for paper applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the fees adults and children must pay when applying for a passport using a paper application form.
The government also explained the different charges for 34-page and 54-page passports and listed the payment methods available to applicants.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng