The UK government has identified a specific category of people who qualify to apply for a passport without paying any fee

Unlike all other applicants, people in this category can submit their passport application either online or via a paper form at no cost

The UK government's official website states a specific birth date that determines who falls into this free passport category

The UK government has confirmed that one group of people is exempt from paying the standard passport application fee, regardless of how they choose to apply.

For most applicants, a fee is required whether they apply online or submit a paper form.

UK explains who can apply for a passport free of charge under its rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/clubfoto/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for a free UK passport

However, individuals born on or before 2 September 1929 are not required to pay anything when applying for a UK passport.

The UK government's official website states:

"Passport for people born on or before 2 September 1929."

What applicants need to know

Eligible individuals have the flexibility to apply either online or through a paper application without incurring any passport fee.

Anyone born after 2 September 1929 does not qualify under this exemption and must pay the applicable fee when submitting their passport application.

The distinction is straightforward:

Born on or before 2 September 1929: eligible to apply for a UK passport free of charge

Born after 2 September 1929: required to pay the standard passport application fee

UK lists passport fees for paper applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the fees adults and children must pay when applying for a passport using a paper application form.

The government also explained the different charges for 34-page and 54-page passports and listed the payment methods available to applicants.

Source: Legit.ng