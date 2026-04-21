A woman who cannot buy solar or afford to fuel a generator has publicly showcased an alternative she uses to get light for about four hours

Encouraging netizens to be like her, the woman noted that you would not feel the absence of electricity when you use the alternative she now enjoys

According to her, it can give light to your house while you await the restoration of power supply, and her post sparked a debate online

Amarachi Iwo Ebe, a Nigerian businesswoman, has gone public with how she gets light for up to four hours when there is an interruption of power supply.

In a Facebook post on April 19, the woman shared a picture of her lit abode and credited it to her alternative, which has provided her home with light.

A woman reveals that she uses rechargeable bulbs to light up her house. Photo Credit: Amarachi Iwo Ebe

Source: Facebook

Woman's alternative to solar and electricity

According to Amarachi, she uses rechargeable bulbs to light up all the rooms in her house, including the kitchen and the passage, and so far, it has been serving her well.

She encouraged people to consider getting rechargeable bulbs if they cannot afford solar or buy fuel for a generator like her.

Amarachi assured netizens that they would not feel the absence of power supply, as the rechargeable bulbs can function effectively for up to four hours before they get dim.

She wrote on Facebook:

"There's no NEPA light right now.

"But this doesn't concern my house.

"You know why?

"There are rechargeable bulbs in all the rooms in my house, including kitchen and passage.

"If you cannot afford solar like me.

"If you cannot afford to be buying fuel to on Gen like me.

"Why not buy this rechargeable bulb,just as I did.

"Trust me,u won't feel it if there's power failure, atleast for up to 3-4hrs before it gets dim.

"I no de hide update ooo.

"Check out the picture before,who will believe that this is not NEPA light,neither did I on Gen or even solar.

"It's just the rechargeable bulb giving us such bright light.

"It can lighten ur house ,while waiting for when power will be restored..."

A woman encourages people to try the rechargeable bulbs. Photo Credit: Amarachi Iwo Ebe

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman's alternative to solar, electricity

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Bridget Febisola Fashion World said:

"The rechargeable is good but in my location where there is no light for days it will not be useful, though we have solar and generator."

Light Lilies said:

"If you want to buy the rechargeable bulbs, make sure you get the original ones.

"Some don't last.

"Speaking from experience."

Akinlayo Christianah said:

"God will provide for you sis...I think the small solar is okay because you won't need light but sun to charge it."

Dimma Nwosu said:

"Rechargeable bulb no be for person wey deybuse band A with prepaid meter.. your light credit will disappear within minutes."

Aderonke Adefila Fasalojo said:

"Na wen nepa carry light for 3days or una light spoil.....u go Kno the meaning of solar......I have the rechargeable bulbs.....but I still get sunking bulbs with fan and I can charge my phone....u can get sunking 4 light at 85k....u go enjoy am even if thief carry ur transformer for street u no go worry.... hahahaha."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that about four Nigerians whose landlords stopped them from installing solar panels on their roofs.

Landlady explains her solar stance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a landlady had explained why she does not want tenants installing solar panels in her house.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady, identified as @voxjane21, outlined some strict new rules for her tenants, most notably a total ban on solar panel installations.

She went on to cite many reasons for her decision while providing an alternative solution for her tenants/people online who are interested in living in her rented apartments.

Source: Legit.ng