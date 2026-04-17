A Nigerian landlady has shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants

The landlady also suggested some alternatives that tenants could use, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady, who happens to also be a landlady (house owner), has shared the reason she does not want her tenants to install solar panels in her house.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady, identified as @voxjane21, outlined some strict new rules for her tenants, most notably a total ban on solar panel installations.

A Nigerian lady who rents apartments explains why she doesn't want tenants installing solar panels. Photo credit: @voxjane21/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Landlady reacts to tenants installing solar panels

She went on to cite many reasons for her decision while providing an alternative solution for her tenants/people online that are interested in living in her rented apartments.

According to her, installing solar panels on her roof could pose a risk of fire outbreak on her property due to poor quality panels. She also spoke about her roof damage.

A Nigerian lady speaks about tenants installing solar panels. Photo credit: Solarfield

Source: Twitter

She said in the video:

"I will never allow a tenant to install solar panels in my house, never. Because if I have about 10 or 13 tenants and everyone is installing solar panels without my permission, what if one person brings an inferior panel or hires an incompetent company that ends up burning down my house? Will you just tell me ‘Aunty, sorry’? Don’t even try it! Do not put solar panels on my roof."

Bringing up an alternative, she suggested that tenants use inverters and batteries instead.

In her words:

"If you need solar panels, go and build your own house. You can get an inverter and batteries, but don’t put panels on my building. Don't even come to ask for permission because the answer will be no."

She also lists other grievances like noise pollution, not giving room for appropriate parking space, and also gossip among tenants.

Surprisingly, she frames her strictness as a form of "tough love", arguing that if she makes life too comfortable, tenants will never be motivated to save money and build their own homes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to landlady's strict rule on solar

Legit.ng collated some reactions to the landlady's rule on solar panel installation. Some of the comments are below.

HEALTHY FOOD PRODUCTS said:

"We currently have solar panels on our landlord's roof, but guess what, my husband just finished building his house, and I asked him if he would let the tenant put panels on his roof. He said No! okay."

jay wrote:

"May God never allow us to live in the house of someone who doesn’t want to see us progress."

pogba0050 said:

"Na you go talk am make I nor buy more than three car I go buy 10 if I get the money to buy am you have no right to tell anybody."

Man installs solar inverter, mentions cost

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to share his experience with a 15kVA solar inverter he purchased.

The individual mentioned that he bought the solar system a month ago and mentioned the total amount it cost.

Source: Legit.ng