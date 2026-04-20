A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady named Peace, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A Science student who wrote 2026 JAMB on her birthday posts result. Photo: @peacepeax

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @peacepeax on TikTok, the young lady posted a screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 85 in English, 88 in Biology, 78 in Physics and 85 in Chemistry, making a total score of 328.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A lady who sat for 2026 UTME on her birthday posts her result. Photo: @peacepeax

Source: TikTok

In her post, she stated that she wrote her examination on her birthday, April 16, 2026, stating that her result was her birthday gift.

She said:

"My JAMB result is out, God. April 16th on my birthday..... and this is the gift I got jambite.."

See her TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail JAMB candidate's result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

kamsi **YOCHUKWU said:

"I claim my own blessing I will pass God please, don't let my efforts be in vain. Amen."

officialRanking said:

"I claim that for myself can't wait to abuse de sound, congratulations."

Angela said:

"it shall be our portion."

chinazasimon185 said:

"I claim it in Jesus name. Congratulations to U pretty."

Glamzy said:

"I claim it in Jesus name amen congratulations."

~fatimah~ said:

"Score I will love to see when I checked mine."

Lady B said:

"Wow, congratulations dear God pls I will pass mine."

Nazzygold said:

"Amen I want to check mine now."

pookie said:

"Congratulations l tap from your grace."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng