A young man has shared a post on the X app speaking about two mistakes that can cause fire outbreak for solar users

He shared his opinion while reacting to a tweet made by an X user about a particular solar system that caught fire

Massive reactions trailed his post as netizens shared their fears and similar experiences in the comments section

A discussion on the social media platform X attracted attention after a young man raised concerns about the safety of solar power systems following an incident in which a unit reportedly went on fire.

The conversation gained attention as users spoke about potential risks linked to domestic solar installations.

Man speaks about mistakes during solar installation

The discussion subsequently led to a more intense debate on X about precautions for alternative energy use in homes.

One contributor on the platform, known as @hotabujaboy, reacted to the thread by stating what he believed were possible causes behind such occurrences.

He pointed out that the use of fake components or wrong installation were the two likely factors that could trigger overheating and eventually lead to fire incidents in solar setups.

"Fake products or wrong installations can also be the cause of this fire," he said.

His comment added another perspective to the ongoing conversation about system safety.

The discussion had originally been triggered by another X user who had raised concerns about the reliability of solar energy systems, noting that they were not entirely free from fire hazards.

The user had also advised that individuals using such systems should remain cautious by ensuring safety precautions were in place, including keeping firefighting equipment nearby and routinely observing the condition of their installations to detect possible faults early.

In his words:

"All solar power electricity generating systems are prone to this. As a safety measure, always keep your fire extinguisher close by and monitor the system regularly! MY SAFETY TIP FOR TODAY."

Reactions as man advises solar users

Following these posts, many reactions emerged from other users on the platform, with many expressing concern over the safety of solar technology in residential settings.

Several commenters shared personal worries and related experiences they believed were connected to poorly installed systems or substandard equipment.

Others used the opportunity to call for improved awareness and stricter standards in the installation and maintenance of solar power systems, stressing the importance of preventing avoidable risks in homes that depend on renewable energy sources.

Jovenk said:

"The wire from the batteries are too small for a 24v system use 10mm."

Zulu kings said:

"This kind thing normally happens when your technician charges you on a certain amount and you would tell him that is too cost that your friends said that you can get it affordable price elsewhere."

Murph said:

"Installers and users should normalize using fire extinguisher ball in places where inverters are installed in case of fire incident. This will add another layer of protection."

Kevwe said:

"I don’t think all solar power are prone to fire outbreak. The level of your installer experience, substandard materials (wires etc), wrong connections etc are the major factors. But no be my field so u may know better than I do."

Demundez added:

"Hmmmmm. Over charging, earthing and improper fastening of bolts and screws that allow arcing or sparks can cause this. Please don’t just let anyhow people install your solar, most of them are just solar sellers they are not solar engineers or technicians."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bans tenants from solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian landlady shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house.

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants.

Source: Legit.ng