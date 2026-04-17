A displeased woman has declared hatred for solar power following her unpleasant experience after it was installed in her home

While she did not detail the kind of solar setup she went for, the woman showed the terrible damage her house suffered after the installation

She disclosed that the solar installers have not only gone out of business but are also bankrupt, and hinted at involving a legal practitioner

A US-based woman, Katy Collins, has taken to Facebook to express her deep displeasure over what happened after she installed solar in her house.

A displeased Katy expressed deep hatred for solar following her unpleasant experience and blasted the installers.

Katy Collins knocks her solar installers for doing a terrible job in her house. Stock photo of a woman for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Javi_indy, Facebook/Katy Collins

Source: Getty Images

Woman's terrible solar installation experience

Sharing her unpleasant experience in a Facebook post on March 7, Katy lamented that the installers failed to screw and seal the solar equipment properly, and that there are cracks on her beams due to the weight of the solar equipment.

Katy, who shared several pictures of the extent of the damage, added that there are two leaking points in her house as a result of the poor installation. Katy further noted that the installers have gone bankrupt.

She pointed out other disappointing discoveries she made after the installation. In her words:

"I hate solar, I hate solar, I hate solar!!! They couldn’t even get the screws in right or sealed right! We have beams cracking from the weight, and 2 leaks! And our house is being squished. And the installer (like sooooo many others) went out of business and bankrupt! Oh, and they also put the power box on the south side of the house which voids the warranty on it…"

In the comment section, she wrote:

"...It’s a legal/lawyer issue at this point. All the fun."

Katy Collins has lamented on social media over the poor solar installation job done in her house. Photo Credit: Katy Collins

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman's terrible solar experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's Facebook post below:

Dee Ash said:

"Oh no."

Cathy Lynn said:

"Oh no !! I hope they fix it."

Arnold Fowler said:

"I hope someone holds them accountable. I never touch roofs. I only do ground mounts and canopies."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a landlady had explained why she does not want her tenants installing solar panels in her house.

Lady who spent millions on solar laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out on social media after spending millions on a solar installation.

In a series of complaints shared on TikTok, the young lady expressed her disappointment after allegedly spending millions of naira on solar power system installation. She recorded the area and set up where the solar power was being installed, while claiming that it failed to meet her expectations.

According to her, despite spending millions on the solar setup to reduce fuel dependency, she had to return to using a generator for electricity. She also mentioned the amount of time the solar lasts when she begins using it. Her complaint follows the ongoing trend of many Nigerians switching from generators to solar power systems because of Nigeria's persistent electricity challenges and fuel price increase.

Source: Legit.ng