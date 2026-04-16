A young lady who finished secondary school seven years ago celebrated as she finally gained admission into the university

She opened up about how she waited and sat for UTME several times before starting her education at the National Open University

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited seven years after leaving secondary school before gaining admission into the university.

A National Open University student gains admission 7 years after secondary school. Photo: @just.blessing053

Source: TikTok

Lady enters NOUN 10 years after secondary school

Identified as @just.blessing053 on TikTok, the lady shared her experience with writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She stated that she faced delays and doubts as she hoped and waited while watching others move ahead and gain admission into the university.

The lady opened up about moments when she questioned herself and almost gave up, but decided to keep on going.

She said:

"7 years… and it felt like a lifetime. Years of hoping, waiting, and watching others move ahead… After writing WAEC, sitting for JAMB several times,facing delays and doubts.

"There were moments I questioned everything, moments I almost gave up… But somehow, I kept going. And today… here I am, matriculating. This is a proof that God never forgets.

The lady also shared that her matriculation was not just a milestone but was also proof that even the slowest journey still gets to its destination.

"This isn’t just a milestone, it’s proof that even the slowest journeys still arrive. Delayed… but never denied."

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail NOUN student's matriculation

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

A&Gfashionline said:

"Congratulations asa."

Cartel-soweto7 said:

"congrats."

Jêŕ Ŕï Mïãĥ said:

"congratulations."

Jê Çîñ Tå said:

"congratulations Asa."

Oily-island said:

"congratulations."

A lady who waited 7 years before gaining admission shares touching experience. Photo: @just.blessing053

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng