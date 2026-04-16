A Nigerian lady opened up about her academic journey, detailing how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times

She gained admission to study her dream course, but switched to another department after 100 level in her dream course

Many reacted as she shared why she switched courses, as some took to the comment section to share their similar reactions

A Nigerian lady shared her academic journey, sharing how she changed her course after 100 level.

She stated that she wrote her (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) UTME five times before gaining admission into the university to study pharmacy.

Lady who gained admission after 5th UTME changes course after 100 level. Photo: @barbraofsumas001

Source: TikTok

Lady switches to new department after 100 level

Identified on TikTok as @barbraofsumas001, the lady said that she gained admission to study pharmacy at the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Enugu.

She said:

“Resumed school and was as full of hope and after my first year, I was dropped from the department because of an F. Dream shattered. Yes I questioned my existence but I never lost hope. I kept on fighting.”

She switched departments to Radiography since she couldn’t repeat the 100 level, and her age was no longer on her side.

Now a 300 level student of radiography, the lady shared her dream of returning to study pharmacy as a second degree.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's academic journey

THE FERTILITY PHARMACIST said:

"From a Pharmacist practicing for over 8 years and owns her own premises I’d advice you to stick with Radiography ..two of my siblings are radiography students and a third one is about to join them as a radiography student… You would understand someday …wishing you all the best in your academic journey."

Sofia_speaks said:

"Am confused na same pharmacy wey no get anything somebody really want ? Chai."

Norman-Elliot said:

"Radiography is now the new hotcake. Pharmacy is beautiful but Radiography na hotcake….you might not earn as good as a pharmacist but you’ll earn well in and out the country so going back to school for pharmacy is a waste of time (but it’s your choice tho)."

Eyong John said:

"never say never till u die. I dream of studying at least 5 medical Programs. on my 2 now, already a medical laboratory graduate and now a 4th yr medical student."

Mr Buch said:

"Never ever give up on your dreams. As a pharmacist, it would have been better you repeated that year and gotten ahead in your desired pharmacy course than changing to radiograph and again hoping to start afresh to study pharmacy. There’s no hurry in life. Once you graduate, everyone becomes the same level again. There’s no such thing as age or time running out in education. You can be 40 and still get into a bachelors program."

A lady who gained admission to study pharmacy changes course after 100 level. Photo: @barbraofsumas001

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng