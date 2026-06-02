A Nigerian lady schooling at the University of Ibadan shared how she became the president of a campus fellowship

She shared how she once declined a nomination to serve as a leader but eventually was given the post

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it changed her perspective about life

A young Nigerian lady, Esther Ojo, shared her experience as a campus fellowship leader at the University of Ibadan.

She stated that she had always known she would attain a leadership position but never thought it would be religious.

A University of Ibadan student shares experience as president of campus fellowship. Photo: LinkedIn/ Esther Ojo

Source: UGC

UI student shares campus fellowship experience

On her LinkedIn page, Esther Ojo shared how she once declined a leadership position in her fellowship.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"There was a time when I never imagined that some of my most significant leadership experiences would come from serving in a faith-based organization.

"Not because I doubted the importance of spiritual leadership, I simply had other plans for where I thought my leadership journey would unfold. For as long as I can remember, I have loved leadership. I have always been interested in creating positive change, influencing people positively, and contributing meaningfully to my community.

"When I entered the university, I already knew that leadership was needed in every sector. However, I had a personal preference: I did not see myself serving in leadership within the religious space. At the time, my focus was on my academic journey and personal development. If I were to take on leadership responsibilities, I imagined they would be in spaces connected to my educational experience as a student.

"Toward the end of my first year, I received a nomination to serve as an executive in my campus fellowship. I declined. Not because I disliked leadership, but because I believed I was in a season of growth and preparation. The instruction was to sit, be still, learn and be led.

" As time went on, something began to change. I started to see more clearly that while leadership is needed everywhere, spiritual leadership carries a unique responsibility. It is one thing to influence processes and outcomes; it is another thing entirely to influence lives in ways that have eternal significance.

"By the end of my second year, I accepted the opportunity to serve as Follow-Up Coordinator and Assistant Evangelism Coordinator in my fellowship. Looking back, the role had interesting parallels with Human Resource Management. Through that role, I learned valuable lessons about people management, growth retention, effective communication, empathy, service, stewardship, and relationship building; all these are competencies that remain relevant across sectors.

"It became one of the most meaningful leadership experiences of my university journey. Then, toward the end of my third year, I received another nomination. This time, it was to serve as President of Christ Life Campus Fellowship, University of Ibadan.

"Today, that responsibility is the leadership role I currently occupy. One lesson this journey has taught me is that leadership is not about choosing a comfortable sector. It is about the willingness to serve wherever you are called and equipped to make an impact."

A University of Ibadan student shared how she became the president of a campus fellowship. Photo: LinkedIn/ Esther Ojo

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng