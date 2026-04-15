A young lady has inspired many people as she shared how she got to travel to the United Kingdom without spending a dime

In a TikTok post on April 11, the young lady narrated how she came across a program in the UK and how a charity organisation sponsors Africans to attend it

Betting on herself, she applied for the scholarship opportunity, went through the interview process and was one of those selected

A young lady, Ntyam Princia, has narrated on TikTok how she travelled to the United Kingdom without spending a dime.

Princia, who hails from Cameroon, noted in her post on April 11 that it all started after she found out about the Young Scientists for Africa (YoSA), which she claims is a charity organisation that sponsors Africans to attend the London International Youth Science Forum in the United Kingdom.

Ntyam Princia travelled to the UK without spending a dime. Photo Credit: @ntyam_princia

Source: TikTok

How lady travelled to UK without spending

Afterwards, Princia stated that she went through the organisation's website and submitted her application.

She admitted that it was a stressful process as the organisation had no Cameroonian alumni, which made her feel it was not for her.

Fortunately for Princia, she scaled through after going through the interview process and was one of those selected, and she was offered a full scholarship.

According to Princia, she became the first Cameroonian to be fully sponsored to attend the program. Princia shared a photo showing when she and five other selected scholars met with Princess Anne Elizabeth, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She promised to inform her TikTok followers when the application cycle reopens for 2027.

"You are next," she declared on TikTok, inspiring many netizens.

Ntyam Princia travelled to the UK for a program thanks to a full scholarship she bagged. Photo Credit: @ntyam_princia

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Young lady's story inspires youths

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young lady's story below:

GG♥️♥️💞 said:

"Congratulations to you."

blessed_girly3 said:

"Is there something like this for Arts and Humanities graduates?"

Hanny the Billionaire 💸🦋💘 said:

"Great, pls 🙏 do let us know when the next batch will be out."

faithamanda75 said:

"Please can u add all of us interested in 1 group maybe on WhatsApp to ease the communication now till 2027 and more please?"

Tina💜 said:

"If it’s my Gid that did it for you he will do it for me too congratulations dear."

Cally❤️‍🩹✝️✨

"Can I apply dear? I've ended up missing opportunities like this all because of application fee😭!!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who left the UK for Nigeria over mental health issues had returned after a few months.

Lady finally moves to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was overjoyed as she finally left Nigeria for the United Kingdom.

The lady, who had been seeking better opportunities abroad, took to TikTok to share her exciting moment with netizens. The young lady expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for facilitating her move. She credited a Bible verse, Isaiah 60:22, for inspiring her throughout the challenging process of relocating abroad.

As she shared snippets of her journey, including the moment her visa was approved, her excitement and emotions were evident. The video showed her preparations for the big move, from packing her belongings to bidding farewell to loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng