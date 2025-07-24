A Nigerian man, Valentine Obiakor, returns home after 10 years in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

A Nigerian man, Valentine Obiakor, who lived in the United Arab Emirates for 10 years, finally decided to return to his home country.

The man showed details about his trip in a video he shared on social media.

In a video by @valentine.obiakor, the man showed how he got to the airport in Dubai and made his way home to Nigeria.

He said:

“After 10 years in the United Arab Emirates, coming back to Nigeria.”

In the comments, the man noted that he lost his parents back in Nigeria while he was in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s long stay in the Arab country, as many advised him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@chomzy Tonia said:

"If na woman them go say na ashawo she go there do. So now welcome home onye efere only legend go understand."

@char Les said:

"Welcome home,no be to come home, hope u carry power come back?"

@Jessica said:

"Well welcome home, the next plan will be get married to one of our beautiful queen in Nigeria and then plan on traveling back again, ladies they try shaa."

@Kedju said:

"With 5yrs overstay. Just take care of urself there bro. Poison is everywhere in Naija now."

@symplyethel said:

"You for stay there oo na so I carry my back come I day see peper now."

@Teetop said:

"If Dem bill u money tell them say na Libya u dey come from na even government carry u come....na wetin I dey always talk. May God protect u and guide u from any evil thing. ekabo."

@user32583734735491 said:

"Pls, bro be very careful our south East is not safe at all kidnapers are every corner may God protect you."

@MR FISH said:

"Bruh hope say no be only one bag you carry come back cos only this bag no reach the shoes and jeans you promise … let me just believe say other bags are coming."

