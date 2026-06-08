A Nigerian landlord has issued a warning to tenants as he lists things tenants cannot do in a rented apartment

He explained the difference between fixtures and fittings in an apartment, and which can be removed or replaced without permission

He also explained the consequences that may be faced by tenants who do certain things without getting permission

A lawyer has listed some things tenants cannot do in any of the recent apartments they occupy without the consent or approval of the landlord.

The lawyer made it known in the video that there are things that are called fittings and things that are known as fixtures.

Lawyer explains things you must not do in a rented apartment without permission. Middle image for illustration purposes only.Photo Source: TikTok/lawman3653, Getty Images/ Adebayo Abayomi

Source: TikTok

Lawyer speaks about landlord, tenants' rights

He explained that sometimes tenants might want to replace the door of an apartment or the window with a modern style just to suit their taste, and these things are called fixtures.

For things like this to be removed or replaced, the lawyer mentioned that the tenant must first seek the permission of the landlord.

Speaking about the things that tenants cannot do without the approval of the landlord, he shared in the TikTok video:

"As a tenant, there are things you cannot do in a rented apartment without the authority or permission of the landlord. Landlords should also listen."

"1. A tenant cannot hang solar panels on the rooftop of the apartment that he is residing in without the authority of the landlord. If you do this, the landlord can sue you for damages."

"2. A tenant cannot remove the doors and windows of the apartment that he rented without the permission of the landlord. If you do this, your landlord can sue you for malicious damage to the property."

"3. Digging a well, you cannot do that without the authority of the landlord."

Lawyer lists things tenants cannot do in rented apartments without landlord’s approval. Photo Source: TikTok/lawman3653

Source: TikTok

Lawyer gives legal advice to tenants

@lawman3653 made several statements in the post, explaining that for a tenant to fix or change anything in the apartment they have rented, they must get the permission of the landlord in writing or otherwise.

He concluded:

"Landlord must give you permission, sometimes in writing, before you can do that."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after her landlord increased her rent by 150 percent. She said she was previously paying N1.2 million but was later asked to pay N3.2 million.

The sudden increase forced her to move out of the apartment. She eventually returned to her father’s house, where she had a room already prepared for her.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian landlord introduced new strict rules for tenants in his compound. He banned female tenants from wearing short skirts and also warned against immoral activities in the building.

A tenant shared a video showing the written notice pasted on the compound wall. The video went viral online and sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Tenant allegedly sells landlord’s house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer shared a shocking story about a tenant who allegedly sold his landlord’s house in Lagos State. According to the lawyer, the tenant lived in the property for several years before committing the act.

He reportedly forged documents and sold the four-bedroom duplex for N83 million. The tenant also allegedly stayed in the house for months after the sale before finally moving out.

Source: Legit.ng