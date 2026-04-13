A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after experiencing a terrible situation in Dubai

In an emotional video, he claimed that people from his village were after him and tampering with his senses to make him behave in a bad manner

He, however, expressed his gratitude to his mother for praying and standing by him during such a difficult time in his life

A Nigerian man living in Dubai has appealed for prayers and support over a distressing period in his life.

The man, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates, disclosed that he has been facing intense pressure and alleged spiritual manipulation from individuals back in his village.

Dubai-based Nigerian blames spiritual attack for his struggles. Photo credit: @imolekananonikan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dubai-based man laments over spiritual attack

The heartbroken man, identified as @imolekananonikan on TikTok alleged that people from his community were manipulating his brain and actions, pushing him towards behaving in ways that were out of character.

According to him, he had already taken steps to protect himself, like writing out the names of those involved in the alleged mission to destroy him.

His situation has become increasingly worrisome, with him engaging in self-destructive behaviour and struggling to maintain control over his actions.

He disclosed that he reached out to his spiritual advisors in Ilorin for help, but still feels overwhelmed by the situation.

His relationships have also suffered, with the mother of his children allegedly wishing him harm.

He claimed to have seen this in his dreams and even confronted some of the individuals involved, but they threatened him with worse consequences.

The man's behaviour has become erratic, with him getting into fights, talking to himself, and experiencing memory lapses.

He claimed that his actions are not his own and fears for his safety and well-being.

Despite the pain, he was grateful for the support of his mother, who had stood by him throughout the ordeal.

Nigerian man cries out over frustrating experience in Dubai. Photo credit: @imolekananonikan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He acknowledged her prayers and encouragement, which had helped him cope with this difficult period.

In his words:

"Now, I only pray every 3 a.m because I cant sleep and my mum is always praying, saying, please leave my children alone. I didnt enjoy their father, please let me reap the fruit of my labour on my children. This problem is too much; village people are after me. I informed my Alfas in Ilorin because I am tired. The mother of my children is wishing evil to befall me; I see this in my dreams alongside other people who I write down their names. I even met with some of them in reality, to plead for mercy but they told me that I haven’t seen anything yet.

"Only my mother stood by me with prayers in reality and in the dream. That’s why I started praying to support my mum’s prayers. My behaviors are that of someone else, this is not me; how can I collect someone else’s money, spend it and start fighting them. I keep doing everything that will land me in prison. Sometimes I go to the police station, gets locked up and later released. I started talking to myself and sometimes I walk into restaurants to eat and start fighting them when they ask me to pay. These are not my behaviors; my character has been switched to this terrible one. I don’t want to die like this."

Reactions as Dubai-based man cries out

Many took to TikTok to express their sympathy and encouragement, commending his mother for her steadfast support.

@jiddah Skin lab said:

"If you’ve never fight spiritual battle before you won’t understand how he’s feeling sorry bro."

@Abdulkabir said:

"I swear this is me cryin before going to bed last night and this midnight again cos of Debt the person im owing 25,000 to came to my embarrassed us in our house and our neighbors continue laughing us not until my son walk up to me and say Daddy God is a miracle worker I just hope He come through."

@aduke_mi11 said:

"This is called spiritual awakening brother be strong you will overcome everything. You are currently one on one with your darkness, face it because it is part of who you are! Don’t stop calling on God in which ever way you know how to.this is your rebirth. Grand rising."

@sunny blaq added:

"Talk to Jesus, you might not even have to wake up 3am in the midnight to pray. All your enemies will face God’s wrath and revive you in Jesus name."

See the post below:

Abroad-based man laments after visiting Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

Source: Legit.ng