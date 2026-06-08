A United Airlines flight from Houston to Los Angeles was forced back to the gate after crew members discovered an unauthorised passenger on board

Investigators alleged that the suspect bypassed normal boarding procedures using a fraudulent boarding pass and gained access to the aircraft

The incident prompted a large security operation involving police, federal authorities and explosive detection teams, delaying the flight by about three hours

A United Airlines flight departing Houston for Los Angeles was forced to return to the gate after crew members discovered an unauthorised passenger on board, prompting a major security response and a lengthy delay.

Authorities in Texas have charged 25-year-old Abdulrahman Oriyomi with felony offences linked to disrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility.

A United Airlines aircraft is delayed after an unauthorised passenger was discovered on board. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by CNN, investigators allege he gained access to the aircraft by presenting what appeared to be a fraudulent boarding pass and bypassing normal boarding procedures.

How did passenger board flight?

According to court documents, Oriyomi boarded the aircraft at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in May and initially attempted to occupy an unassigned seat. A fellow passenger reportedly noticed his uncertain behaviour before he left the area and entered one of the aircraft's lavatories.

Crew members later found him moving between different restrooms while the aircraft was preparing for departure. After being asked to identify himself, he allegedly provided a name that did not match any passenger listed on the flight manifest.

Flight attendants instructed him to return to his seat, but he was unable to find one because the flight was fully booked. He then reportedly asked whether he could sit in a crew jump seat.

The discrepancy prompted staff to review passenger records. When no booking could be found under the name he provided, the captain was informed and the aircraft returned to the gate.

Law enforcement agencies and explosive detection teams are deployed following the security breach. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What triggered major security response?

The incident led to the involvement of multiple law enforcement and security agencies, including airport police, federal investigators and explosive detection teams.

Passengers were required to leave the aircraft while security personnel conducted additional checks. A specialist canine unit searched the plane before it was cleared for departure.

Investigators later discovered that Oriyomi had previously attempted to board another flight but was turned away after repeated difficulties scanning a boarding pass. Authorities allege he later approached a different departure gate and took advantage of a moment when airline staff were occupied with other passengers.

Court records state that he walked down the jet bridge without successfully completing the boarding process.

What did investigators discover?

Further inquiries reportedly revealed that Oriyomi had attempted to purchase a ticket for travel between Houston and Los Angeles. However, the reservation had been cancelled because payment was not completed.

Investigators also examined an image of the boarding pass allegedly used during the incident. They concluded that the document appeared suspicious because important information was missing and the QR code showed signs of forgery.

The disruption delayed the flight by approximately three hours. Oriyomi is being held on a $15,000 bond and is expected to appear in court to answer the charges.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng