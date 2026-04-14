A 29-year-old man has died in Adamawa State after allegedly ingesting pills following a domestic dispute involving his wife

The incident has been linked to reports that his wife was found with an ex-lover in a nearby community

Police have responded by opening investigations while cautioning against suïcide and urging early intervention in distress cases

The increasing rate of individuals taking drastic decisions remains a growing concern, often leaving families and loved ones in deep sorrow and pain.

A bizarre incident occurred in the Dikir community of Song Local Government Area on Friday, April 10, where a 29-year-old man identified as Danladi reportedly died by suïcide following a domestic issue involving his wife.

Family speaks out after man dies following alleged betrayal. Photo: Obidah

Source: UGC

His wife, Mercy, was allegedly caught with her ex-lover in a nearby community. Upon hearing the news, Danladi rushed to the scene, but they had already fled.

He later returned home and ingested pills, which led to his sudden death around 6 p.m. the following day.

Family of deceased speaks

Speaking to Legit.ng, the elder brother of the deceased, Zacharia Yunusa, narrated the sequence of events:

“When my brother brought her to introduce her as his wife, I told him she was not a good choice. From the moment I saw her, I felt she would not make a good wife, and I had done some research about her. But he was blinded by love and thought I hated him, which was why he ignored my concerns. My brother already has a wife and four children; he later married Mercy as his second wife.”

"They spent 5years without a child. He is a good farmer, and he rears cattle also as his means of livelihood."

“On Friday, we were sitting under a tree after a long day when my cousin came running to me. When he got closer, he told me that Danladi had been rushed to the hospital and was unconscious at the time. When we got there, the situation was already beyond control.”

Family reacts after death of relative in Adamawa.

Source: Original

He further explained how the situation unfolded after his brother was informed about his wife’s whereabouts and what followed when he confronted the incident:

“Initially, Mercy told her husband (Danladi) that she would be going to her village for a burial that Friday morning, and he allowed her to attend as she had said. Unfortunately, her plans were different, as she had already arranged to meet her ex-lover, who lives in the same village as her family.”

“Someone from her village who knew my brother immediately called him after seeing both of them together. My brother then rushed to the village to confirm what he had been told, and he discovered that she had gone to see her ex, as no burial was taking place. He searched for them but could not find them, as they had already fled the village.”

“When he came back home, he could not control himself. He sat with his friend and pleaded with him to get him some water. He then took drugs meant for a different illness and overdosed. When his friend returned, he met him lying lifeless on the ground. He immediately rushed him to the hospital, where my brother was confirmed dead.”

"I have told Mercy's family to bring her out, because she is the cause of my brother's death, and my family will charge her in court for such an act. She has left us in the pain of losing our brother, his wife, and four children."

Police react to incident

Also reacting to the incident in a chat with Legit.ng, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, explained the legal position on suïcide-related cases and the police response to such situations.

He added that the police discourage suïcide and urged members of the public to report distress situations rather than resorting to taking their own lives. According to him, suïcide remains unlawful both legally and religiously. He said the command will continue investigations for proper legal follow-up.

Widow loses property after husband’s death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a young widow from Adamawa, Yachem Chama, narrated how she lost her husband, home, and joint savings shortly after his death.

She said her late husband’s family took over their shared house and savings. They insisted she had no right to the property due to childlessness.

Source: Legit.ng