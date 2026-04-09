A young lady having her Master’s program at the University of Ibadan shared how she wanted to become a doctor

She opened up about how her admission was delayed and what eventually made her change her mind about studying

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their observations

A young lady, Blessing David, shared how she had always wanted to become a doctor.

She shared how the dream delayed her entry into the university and what made her change her mind.

A University of Ibadan Master's student speaks about dream of being doctor. Photo: LinkedIn/Blessing David

Source: UGC

UI master's student speaks about medical dream

On her LinkedIn page, Blessing David, now a Master's student at the University, shared her current course and her academic journey.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"I wanted to be a medical doctor. For 5 years, that was the only dream I had. I wrote JAMB in 2016. Scored 260. Applied to Unilorin, too competitive. Switched to ABU, nothing happened. Wrote it again, scored lower, went for the ABU post-UTME, passed and still not admitted.

"Applied to a College of Health, passed their screening, still not admitted. Then came IJMB (A-levels), travelled from Niger State to Ilorin, wrote the exams at Lead City University, Ibadan in 2019, got 13 out of 16 points, strong result. I wrote JAMB again, not admitted, wrote their post-UTME, still nothing.

"In 2020, I walked into the JAMB office in Minna as a Direct Entry student with no idea what school or course to choose. That's where I first heard the name Kwara State University. No MBBS, MLS wasn't fully accredited. What's left? Biochemistry or Microbiology. My secondary school biology teacher studied Microbiology, I loved her, but I didn't see myself teaching.

"Someone on the phone said "Biochemistry is hard o, choose MCB." The man at the registration desk said the same. I said, "If people study it and graduate, I will too." 5 years of waiting had a cost. I watched my mates go ahead. People asked my mum why I wasn't in school yet. She cried. I cried.

"The day I finally got admission, she rolled on the floor. I graduated with a strong Second Class Upper, very close to first class. Here's what I've come to understand: Maybe I was never meant to be a medical doctor. Maybe the path that felt like failure was actually precise direction.

"Because Biochemistry showed me something medicine might not have , that "you are what you eat" That food is biochemistry. That herbs carry healing. That so many conditions we call "incurable" haven't met the right research yet. My BSc project was an ethnobotanical study. I documented herbs with real therapeutic potential for conditions many have written off. Now I'm an MSc student at the University of Ibadan, Nutritional and Industrial Biochemistry.

"The goal is clear: develop diet plans and herbal protocols that help people manage and heal from within. I probably wouldn't have gotten here as a doctor, maybe not this way. I believe that now. If your path has been rerouted, delayed, or doesn't look like what you planned, don't quit.

"Sometimes the detour is the destination. To everyone who waited with me, especially my mum, we made it. I'll be documenting this journey, the research, the food science, the herbs, the breakthroughs. Follow along if this resonates."

A Master’s student who always dreamt of becoming a doctor shared what changed her mind. Photo: LinkedIn/Blessing David

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng