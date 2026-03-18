A UI graduate shared how he accepted Agricultural Engineering despite initially aiming to study Mechanical Engineering

He revealed that early struggles and failed transfer attempts later pushed him to fully embrace the course

His growing interest improved his performance, leading him to graduate with First Class Honours

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, Idris Ogundele, has shared how he began to develop interest in a course that he almost knew nothing about.

The young graduate took to LinkedIn to recount how he originally aimed to study Mechanical Engineering but was instead offered admission to study Agricultural and Environmental Engineering in UI.

A UI graduate who didn't have interest in his course of study shares his story. Photo credit: Idris Ogundele/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to him, he accepted the course to avoid losing his admission, even though he had little knowledge about the field at the time.

Ogundele opened up that he made many failed attempts to switch to Mechanical Engineering because of his first-year CGPA of 3.06/4.00. He said that moment later turned out to be a turning point in his life.

With encouragement from one of his lecturers, he decided to fully embrace the course and give it his best effort.

Graduate falls inlove with once-rejected course

The UI graduate explained that his interest in the programme grew significantly in his third year when he began taking core departmental courses.

As his interest grew, his academic performance also improved. He made steady progress in his grades and achieved a perfect 4.00 GPA in his fourth year.

A UI student bags first class after doubting his knowledge in his programme. Photo credit: Idris Ogundele/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

By the end of his studies, Ogundele graduated with First Class Honours in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Six years ago, I never imagined I would proudly introduce myself as an Agricultural and Environmental Engineer.

When I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, my goal was to study Mechanical Engineering. To avoid losing my admission, I changed my course to Agricultural engineering a field I knew very little about at the time.

My first year reflected that uncertainty. I finished my 100 level with a CGPA of 3.06/4.00. I tried several times to transfer to Mechanical Engineering, and although approval was granted, circumstances did not allow me to leave the department."

He added:

"Everything changed in my 300 level. We began taking core departmental courses like Soil & Water Conservation Engineering, Agricultural Processing Engineering, Soil Mechanics, and Farm Power opened my eyes to the real impact of engineering in agriculture and environmental sustainability. My curiosity grew, and my GPA improved to 3.53, bringing my CGPA to 3.31.

Academic Growth

100 Level — 3.06

200 Level — 3.20

300 Level — 3.31

400 Level — 3.40

500 Level — 3.53"

Lady shares how she bagged first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan trends online after finishing with a first‑class degree.

She explained what she did in her 300‑level that made her finish from the university with a high grade.

What she posted on her social media page about what she did made her post go viral online.

Source: Legit.ng