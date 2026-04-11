A graduate of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, who had a 2 CGPA in her 100 level, has shared her results

The young lady also mentioned that she had 2 carryovers in different courses in that same year

She posted her final year results on social media, and many people celebrated her after seeing them

A graduate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), who had a 2.0 CGPA in 100 level and 2 carryovers, has taken to social media to celebrate and show off the grade she finished with at the university.

The lady, who identified herself as Jackson Faith Jeremiah, said she studied Plant and Ecological Studies at the University of Calabar.

UNICAL student with 2 CGPA in 100 level celebrates graduation success. Photo Source: Tiktok/kallmefj

Source: TikTok

UNICAL graduate shares her results

Giving details of her basic information, she wrote:

"Permit me to reintroduce myself."

"My name is Jackson Faith Jeremiah."

"A fresh graduate of University of Calabar (UNICAL)"

"Department of Plant and Ecological Studies with a Second Class Upper Division (2.1)"

In a similar post, she wrote further, explaining that she spent 5 years in school for a 4-year course and had bad results in her 100-level.

She wrote:

"A journey of four years became five years… Started with a 2.0 CGPA and two carryovers with bad results in 100 level… I felt bad when I heard people saying they were in 3-point, yet I wasn’t there… I was still on 2-point in my CGPA, trying so hard to enter 3-point in 200 level… 200 level was stressful and I was scared of two courses (Organic and Analytical Chemistry); there is always massive failure in those courses, and I wasn’t ready to have carryover again… when I saw my 200 level results."

@kallmefj continued in the TikTok video:

"I was grateful to God that I didn’t fail because I told myself I don’t need any carryover again… and I finally entered 3-point in 200 level… then 300 level… this was where it all started… after seeing my result for 300 level, I DM’d most of my friends and senior colleagues and asked them if it would be possible to make it to 2.1 (Second Class Upper) with my CGPA… a few said no, I can’t, while some said I can… just make sure you don’t have an F, D, or C, and if possible don’t have a B, but aim to get A… then came final year… I was scared."

"I cried every day… I had sleepless nights… I was busy with my projects… always going to school for my practicals, and I wrote my project myself with the help of my mom (my supervisor)… she stood by me, not just as her student but as her daughter, and she was my biggest support… in her words, ‘It’s going to be a painful 2:2 (Second Class Lower) if you don’t sit up this semester’… I remember very well, and my dad was there waiting patiently to know what I would come out with, but I didn’t say anything to him… I told him that I’m trying to finish with 2.1… to cut a long story."

UNICAL graduate with 2 CGPA in 100 level celebrates as she shares final year result. Photo Source: Tiktok/kallmefj

Source: TikTok

Despite the setbacks she faced in her 100-level and other levels in the university, she worked harder in her final year and finished with a great score.

Celebrating this, @kallmefj wrote:

"I tried my best in my final year and came out with a 2.1 (Second Class Upper)… I’m grateful I didn’t give up even when most people said it was late."

"Moral lesson: it’s never too late to build your CGPA, but make sure your 100 level result is strong, and trust me, you will make it… no matter what."

The story she posted on her TikTok page made many people commend her in the comments section.

Reactions as UNICAL graduate shares result

JC FARMS shared:

"Congratulations my baby. I was more disturbed than you. Almost 2:1 is very annoying. Thank God you made it finally. Don't forget our masters degree."

PEEJAYBLAQ🖤||Lifestyles&Vlogs added:

"I feel emotional when I’m reading your caption 🥹 I can’t wait to thank God and share my testimony to the world, I have a lot to say, I wish and pray I graduate with Second Class Upper 🙏 and I believe it’s not too late for me too Class of 2027."

SEN ADEBAYO shared:

"Hmmm, I can also feel your experience. But to God be thy Glory for the journey toward all your achievements. You've work alot. A big congratulations Dear sister on the completion of your Bsc. degree."

Omo noted:

"I can relate bcuz am literally fighting for mine now, if I could even com out with a 2.1 at least my parents nd siblings would be proud of me, nd I pray God See's me through has he did for u.congratulations ma'am."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her son made many people happy after they both graduated from the University of Lagos on the same day. They studied the same master’s course and shared their photos online, and many people congratulated them.

Woman returns to school after 25 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman inspired many people after she returned to school 25 years after her NCE and graduated with a first-class degree.

Despite her responsibilities and long break from academics, she excelled and even emerged as the best graduating student, a journey proudly shared by her daughter on social media.

Source: Legit.ng