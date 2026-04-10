A young lady celebrated as she completed her accounting studies at the University of Jos, sharing her experience

She opened up about how she ended up spending six years for a four-year course, while mentioning her CGPA

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her academic feat

A young lady, Ogbole Deborah, celebrated as he successfully graduated from the University of Jos.

She shared why she spent six years on her accounting course, which should have normally taken four years.

A UNIJOS student bags accounting degree, posts CGPA as emotional story trends. Photo: @_enoleee

Source: TikTok

University of Jos graduate shares CGPA

Identified as @_enoleee on TikTok, the lady also announced her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

She captioned her post:

"B.sc Accounting, UNIJOS class of 2023 4.11/5.00 CGPA. ALL GLORY TO GOD.

"Spending 6years in school for a 4years course with all the ~storms~ victories could not have been by my own strength. I am definitely a product of God’s Grace So yes all Glory to my GOD .

"To my sweet support system that saw me through school ( My mum , My siblings and my friends) I love you!! To the one who didn’t live to see me do this, My daddy, your little girl is now a graduate. Another chapter successfully closed. God is so faithful. So so good."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's graduation from UNIJOS

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the accounting graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Comfort Auta said:

"For UNIJOS Na now 2023 candidates Dey graduate ?wow to think that school use to be my choice of school oo congratulations, thank God you made it through."

Jolami said:

"Congratulations Stranger. This is just the beginning of your greatness."

Bali IV said:

"Next stop...the Top. congratulations."

Honeymix said:

"Congratulations stranger,I’m graduating too on Friday."

Onlyonemercy said:

"Congratulations senior colleague. I'm next."

Daddy ATG | CREATOR said:

"Standing super proud - with God you did it."

VEE said:

"Awww congratulations fine girl."

A UNIJOS student shares how she spent 6 years to study accounting, posts CGPA. Photo: @_enoleee

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng